Laurentian University has officially exited the CCAA process, nearly two years after first declaring insolvency.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, the university has been undergoing a court-monitored restructuring process to deal with millions of dollars in debts after filing for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
On Monday, Laurentian said it has officially satisfied all of the conditions of its implementation plan, allowing the university to emerge from the CCAA process, marking the end of its restructuring process under the Act.
In a statement, board of governors chair Jeff Bangs said it was a “milestone” in Laurentian’s efforts to rebuild from a solid financial foundation.
“While there is much healing and hard work yet to be done, today we emerge stronger with safeguards in place to ensure a sustainable, more transparent and inclusive future,” he said.
The process has been in motion since September, when Laurentian’s more than 600 creditors voted to approve the university’s proposed plan of arrangement. The plan outlined a roadmap for the university to emerge from insolvency and repay its debts to creditors, which include financial institutions, suppliers, bondholders, and current and former faculty and employees.
The plan received final approval from the Ontario Superior Court on Oct. 5.
Over the next three years, Laurentian will be setting the plan of arrangement into motion.
Key features of the plan include:
– To generate the money necessary to repay creditors, the Province of Ontario will purchase $45.5 million to $53.5 million worth of real estate currently owned by Laurentian. This is expected to take up to three years.
– The money accrued from the sale of real estate will go into a distribution pool, which will be used to distribute payments to creditors with proven claims.
– Creditors with a CCAA Priority Claim, a Secured Claim, or a Vacation Pay Compensation Claim, will receive their payments first, and will be repaid the amount they’re owed in full.
– Once priority payments are made, the amount remaining in the distribution pool will be divvied up on a pro-rata basis, to determine how much money will be repaid to creditors with affected claims. Affected creditors are expected to be repaid only 14.1 to 24.2 per cent of the money they are owed.
CCAA FILING WIDELY CRITICIZED
While Laurentian has successfully emerged from the CCAA process, it still has plenty of work to do to regain the trust of community members, students, and current and former faculty.
The decision to file for creditor protection has been roundly criticized since it was first announced. That criticism has further escalated as more details of Laurentian’s financial deterioration emerged in the Auditor General’s official report, which was released on Nov. 17.
The report said Laurentian made a “strategic” decision to pursue restructuring under the CCAA process and rejected more transparent alternatives, including temporary funding assistance from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities just two months before filing.
“Had Laurentian sought to work earlier and more transparently with Ministry staff … Laurentian would have had sufficient time for its financial situation to be reviewed jointly with the Province with a go-forward plan put in place,” the report said.
It also found that Laurentian's administration failed to work with staff and faculty unions, refusing to employ a clause in their collective agreements to collaboratively and transparently make cuts to staffing to address the financial crisis.
“Had Laurentian sought to work earlier and more transparently with Ministry staff … Laurentian would have had sufficient time for its financial situation to be reviewed jointly with the Province with a go-forward plan put in place,” said Fabrice Colin, president of the LU Faculty Association.
“There is simply no excuse for the Laurentian administration’s dubious and irresponsible decision-making, which has led to needless cuts and suffering. Students, staff, and faculty deserve better.”
The CCAA process allowed Laurentian to avoid its contractual obligations and avoid paying significant severance costs to faculty, the report said.
As a result of the decision, 195 full-time employees were laid off, including 116 full-time faculty members and 42 unionized staff. Under the plan of arrangement, terminated staff will only be repaid 14.2 to 24.4 per cent of the money they’re owed.
Bangs said the university is committed to rebuilding trust with faculty and students, and will consider the report’s recommendation going forward.
“Reforming our governance, improving operations and heeding the recommendations of the Auditor General will keep us on track,” he said. “But most importantly, we must be committed to respecting all of the University’s stakeholders as key decisions about the future are made.”
Laurentian said it will now begin the process of forming its next strategic plan, in consultation with stakeholders across the community.
"We’ll do this through our actions in the months and years ahead as we form our strategic plan and continue organizational transformation,” said Tammy Eger, Laurentian's interim president and vice-chancellor. “Students and parents can feel confident in their decision to choose Laurentian to advance their education.”
