Laurier Township's volunteer fire department, which has only 13 members including the fire chief, is being asked to consider turning the local training centre the firefighters built earlier this year into a regional site to serve more fire stations in Ontario.
The facility has several props the volunteers train on including a derelict car that's used for auto extrication, a burn tank to simulate fighting an oil or gas fire and a mock highway pad where volunteers carry out vehicle rescues.
The training facility was the Laurier Fire Department's answer to the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst closing its hands on components that Ontario firefighters used as part of their training exercises.
When the on site components closed last year, the college replaced them with two mobile regional training centres.
However, Laurier Fire Chief Tim Hollands said this was not going to work for his department.
Hollands said when the fire college carried out the training, firefighters stayed and ate at the college at a subsidized and very affordable rate.
Hollands said heading to a regional training centre in other parts of Ontario nowadays means incurring large hotel and meal expenses, something his department can't afford.
Laurier is an unorganized township and does not have a town council.
Rather, the Local Laurier Service Board oversees the affairs of the community of less than 200 residents.
Hollands, the administration and the service board met to discuss how to replace the lost fire college training and the decision was made to create the local facility.
Thanks to savvy spending, grants and donations, Hollands lined up all the necessary components and the firefighters volunteered their time on weekends to put the facility together.
The actual dollars spent was only $16,000.
The Nugget interviewed Hollands during the summer about the training facility and when the story appeared online, it caught the attention and interest of two high-ranking fire officials in Toronto.
“They were Keith Wells, who is the assistant deputy fire Marshall who oversees the Northern Fire Protection Program, and John Snider, who is the assistant deputy fire marshall for the Ontario Fire College,” Hollands said.
Hollands adds both are third in command in Ontario within their respective divisions.
Hollands said both men saw the online Nugget story and called him.
“They said they wanted to come up for a visit,” Hollands said.
“Whenever you get a call from two individuals who are as high-ranking as they are, it's 'Yes sir, whatever you'd like sir.’”
Hollands admits the phone call surprised him because the Laurier Fire Department is very small and “has always been under the radar.”
Wells and Snider toured the Laurier facility in mid-September and peppered Hollands with numerous questions like “how we did it and how much did it cost.”
Hollands told them it was a combination of community support, donations, the firefighters donating their time and money from Enbridge which each year makes financial contributions to provincial fire departments.
After touring the site and taking pictures, Snider and Wells popped the question – would Laurier consider becoming a regional training centre?
“They hinted at it,” Hollands said.
“It means fire departments across Ontario would be able to come here and get training. It's quite an honour to be asked. It's also shocking considering what we initially had planned for the facility and where we thought it was going. But now it's a little mind-boggling.”
When the training facility was first conceived the goal was to allow other Northern Fire Protection Program firefighters from other nearby communities like Phelps, Restoule and Argyle to train at the Laurier site.
Hollands delayed giving a response about turning the site into a regional training centre for several reasons.
First, he's been working on adding a second phase to the local site which involves building a two-storey structure outfitted with smoke generators to simulate a fire and crews from other stations can practise fire rescues.
Hollands also wants feedback from the local service board and wants to know from the residents if this is something they want.
The fire chief also wants to know what the financial gain could be for Laurier, what do the fire officials expect from the township and what can the tiny community expect from organizations like the fire college.
Hollands says it was a team effort that pulled off the training centre in Laurier.
He believes other communities can do the same if they have available land where the props can sit, and also the community as well as surrounding fire stations get behind the project.