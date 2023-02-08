WINE HARBOUR – Jake Chisholm makes no apologies for asking others to chip in for a new cemetery sign.
“Sure, it’s a decent chunk of change,” says the New Glasgow man who owns an Airbnb in Wine Harbour and thinks the place is a slice of heaven. “The views of the ocean are breathtaking. We need to take pride in our beautiful community.”
Others, it seems, agree with him. Two weeks after he began his GoFundMe campaign last month to raise enough money to commission a bespoke, locally designed sign for the community’s historic graveyard, he has commitments of $755 from folks up and down the Eastern Shore, most of whom don’t actually live in the community where the full-time population numbers precisely four people. That’s still a long way off from the $6,000 he needs, but it’s a start for something he believes is long overdue.
“There has never been a sign, so I really wanted to make sure that we paid tribute to Wine Harbour and to the people who are in that graveyard,” he says. “I mean, this community used to have 3,500 people. It used to be a full-fledged village. It was the first place on the Eastern Shore to have electricity. Isn’t that something?”
Once upon a time, Wine Harbour was, indeed, “something.” According to one account that’s available online (https://pattishields.tripod.com/wineharbour.htm), the place was named “on account of a Portuguese vessel loaded with wine being wrecked here and the wine flowed into the harbour.” The Indigenous name was ‘Pebumkeegunech,’ according to this account, which means ‘fish spawning place’ or ‘an outlet cut through the sand.’
The account says that, by 1862, Wine Harbour was thriving thanks to the “discovery of gold by Katie Doody and Joseph Smith, Sr.” the year before. The boom lasted – on and off – for nearly 50 years, during which time it had hotels, general stores, blacksmiths and lobster canneries. It even had a postmaster and a bank. Sadly, “after 1905, limited farming and fishing were the main industries and the 1956 population decreased to 50. Wine Harbour has lost its gold mines, its factories, most of its fishing, a church and the majority of its people. Its history will remain.”
It will if Chisholm has anything to do about it. The realtor by trade – who also owns and operates a touring theatre company – turned the house he bought there this past summer into an income property, catering to city-weary travellers. He thinks there’s commercial potential in the bones of the old community.
He says he just fell head over heels for the place, including its modest cemetery, which houses the gravesites of several dozen people dating back to the mid-1800s. “It seems like people did kind of invest in it a long time ago; it’s funny that nobody ever thought to put up a sign.”
Crystal Beval is the niece of the woman (Ruby Billar) who, until recently, looked after the cemetery’s business, including arranging to have it mowed, weeded and trimmed. Beval – who lives in Blue Mountain, but also has her husband’s family homestead in Wine Harbour to care for – is taking over from her elderly aunt. “It’s a little bit overwhelming,” she says. “Everything kind of happens at the same time.”
Traditionally, donations from the community (and nearby ones) and the families of those who are buried there pay for the cemetery’s upkeep. Recently, the local man who did most of the heavy lifting for Ruby, Mark McGrath, passed away. On top of managing these newly inherited obligations, Beval is listed as a co-lead with Chisholm on the GoFundMe page. She couldn’t be more committed to the project. It’s simple, she says: “Every cemetery should have a sign — especially ours.”
And what a sign it will be. “It will be made out of wrought iron,” Chisholm says.
“The lettering — Wine Harbour Cemetery — is going to be painted in gold to pay tribute to our gold mining history. And then, just above the word cemetery — which goes straight across suspended on both sides by posts shaped like trees — will be waves to pay tribute to the ocean and our big surf.”
To get the job done, Chisholm has commissioned Brookland, N.S., artisan and blacksmith Ruben Irons who helped sketch out the design over a cup of coffee. According to his website, he and his wife Raina – who met as deckhands on a tall ship bound for Antarctica – are “passionate” about an economy that “celebrates creative expression, hand skills and lasting quality while focusing on the regeneration of the earth. We aim to create useful and beautiful pieces to enliven your day-to-day flow.”
All of which is to say, according to Chisolm, “This sign will be one of a kind.”
Just as exciting, he says, is the variety of donors from all over the map – 40, to be exact, pledging anywhere from $20 to $150. “For example, Elizabeth Cooper’s great-great-grandfather — who’s in the cemetery — actually built my house here. She donated $150 on behalf of her family, and they live in Ontario. They haven’t been down here since 1997.
“We need to take care of things for ourselves,” he says of the project. And for those who rest in peace by the sea, “It’s lot of money, but it’s worth it. That sign will outlast all of us.”