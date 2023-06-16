HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At their June 6 meeting, the council from Howick Township received a report recommending amendments to the site plan control bylaw due to impacts from Bill 23 and Bill 109. This was updated to due these recent provincial legislative changes that affect municipalities across Ontario.
“On November 28, 2022, Royal Assent was Given to Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022. Bill 23 has sweeping changes to multiple statutes, regulations, policies and other matters to help achieve the goal of building 1.5 million homes in Ontario over the next 10 years. Bill 23 impacts nine statutes, including major changes to the Planning Act, Development Charges Act and Conservation Authorities Act. The government is moving fast and the changes are far reaching. The proposed changes focus on building more homes, streamlining processes, and reducing costs and fees associated with building houses,” explained the report presented to council by Ed Podniewicz, Howick’s chief building official.
The Planning Act has been revised to exclude projects with 10 or fewer residential units from site plan control and exclude exterior design of buildings from site plan control. The current site plan control bylaw in Howick exempts projects with three or fewer residential units.
Further, in April of 2022 the Province gave Royal Assent to Bill 109: The more Homes for Everyone Act, 2022. According to the Province, Bill 109 “builds on the success of the Housing Supply Action Plan, 2019 by introducing a range of cross-government initiatives that will help increase supply, address market speculation, and protect homebuyers, owners and renters”.
“The Planning Act has been revised to include requirements that municipalities must refund zoning by-law amendment application fees and site plan application fees if specified decision timelines are not met. The requirement to refund fees comes into effect for any new applications received on or after January 1, 2023. Provisions have been added to allow the Municipality to establish what requirements are needed for a site plan application to be deemed ‘complete’, stated the report.
The costs to the applicant will be as follows; site plan control application will be $1,000, plus any third party costs. An amendment to an existing site plan control agreement has 100 per cent full cost recovery. These costs are on par with other neighbouring municipalities and townships, as stated in the report’s table breaking down the fees associated with the type of application for nearby municipalities.
The council approved adopting the draft site plan control bylaw and added the associated fees to the consolidated fees and charges bylaw.