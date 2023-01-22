A Roseneath man’s careless firearm use and other offences netted him a hefty fine and a lengthy hunting suspension.
In provincial court in Lindsay in October, Gordon Madill was found guilty of carelessly discharging a firearm while hunting, in addition to numerous wild turkey hunting offences.
Justice of the Peace Herbert Radtke levied $15,000 in fines and imposed a 10-year hunting licence suspension as penalty.
Madill must also complete the Ontario hunter education course and the Canadian firearms safety course before obtaining another hunting licence.
The court heard that on May 16, 2022, Madill was turkey hunting on a property near the town of Gooderham. He discharged his shotgun at a wild turkey and pellets hit a nearby resident standing beside her house.
The resident was not injured.
Further investigation by conservation officers out of the Bancroft District’s Minden Field Office revealed numerous other offences, including hunting turkeys without a licence and hunting within 400 metres of bait on multiple dates.
A Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry canine unit was used during the investigation to retrieve key evidence that resulted in 12 charges against Madill.
To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
