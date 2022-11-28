Municipalities and regional districts differ legislatively and a campaign is mounting to see legislation modernized to give regional districts greater control over decision-making in their areas.
The Regional District of Nanaimo has been working with a lawyer to advance a conversation among regional districts since 2021 on reforming the Local Government Act. Areas of interest to review include revenue sources, regulatory powers and services, board voting rules, approving officers, relationships with treaty and non-treaty First Nations and provincial oversight.
“Many rural areas are experiencing higher population densities and increased development, while others have unique rural challenges that require more adaptable legislation to assist with service provision in sparsely populated areas,’ then-RDN Chair Tyler Brown wrote in summary to regional district chairs in August 2021 following a summer discussion on the reform initiative. “These changes highlight the question of limitations on the powers of regional districts in comparison with municipalities in several key areas. It is time to look at any service or authority that is automatic for a municipality but requires a regional district to request special authority from the Province, at great expenditure of resources, to create a new model.”
“We have a great example of the benefits of a modern piece of legislation for local governments in the Community Charter,” Brown told the Sounder. The charter details the statutory framework for all municipalities in B.C. except the City of Vancouver. The Local Government Act is the primary legislation for regional districts and improvement districts and also includes some provisions for municipalities not covered in the Community Charter. A piece of legislation special to regional districts was brought up by the provincial government in the early 2000s, Brown said, but did not arise. Regional districts were first incorporated between 1965 and 1967.
A resolution on the initiative was endorsed at the Union of BC Municipalities 2022 conference. The resolution highlights limitations in authority compared to municipalities in areas including business licensing authority, subdivision approval, regulation of fireworks discharge, parking enforcement, tree management and taxation and funding models as well as evolving environments around climate change, environmental stewardship and a recognition of the importance of First Nations’ participation in regional governance that should be reflected in updated legislation. In previous years, UBCM members have endorsed similar resolutions calling for reforms.
During this year’s convention, Brown; John Jack, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District chair; and Jamie Kennedy, Central Coast Regional District chair; had a high-level discussion on the matter with Minister of Municipal Affairs Nathan Cullen. Brown said Cullen agreed to hold further discussions. The provincial government delivers written responses to all endorsed resolutions in the calendar year following a convention. What next steps may be and when they will happen remain to be seen.
“We're not looking for all of the responsibilities of municipalities, which go with added costs, but we are looking at options to provide regional districts with more input/control on development in our areas as well as other issues,” Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig, who is now RDN board chair, told the Sounder. “What exactly will be included will be determined through the process, but yes, there definitely is recognition that there is a balance between additional powers and additional costs.”