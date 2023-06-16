SAUGEEN OJIBWAY NATION – The weight of several decisions to be made by Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) members regarding proposed projects to be situated on the territory of the Original People in this area has prompted a call from the joint council of Nawash and Saugeen for a special Water Walk by their members.
Bimooseyaang Gagwejimigo Nmama Aki (They’re walking, asking [ymama] the Earth) will be a meaningful, critically important ceremony “to pray for the land and the water that will be impacted by the proposed pumped storage project (PSP) and the proposed deep geological repository (DGR) for high-level nuclear waste, as well as sites where endangered species and fish habitats are threatened by development.”
SON Environment Office GIC Coordinator Natalie Kuiter spoke to the attendees about the walk, saying, “Not only are we praying for the land and the water, we are asking for help to find a solution to the issues in SON territory. This water walk is meant to engage the membership of the Saugeen Ojibway First Nation in prayerful contemplation of the development issues in SON territory. And to aid in decision-making, the water walk is also a reclamation of cultural practices and a reconnection to the original mother.”
Several knowledge keepers and pipe carriers from local and surrounding (sister) communities joined together in ceremony with community members, local elders, youth, and members of council from SON, at the Wiarton arena on June 10 to collectively discuss and plan this incredible event and share ideas on how to best move forward with the difficult decisions.
Knowledge keeper Hector Copegog, originally from Chimnising FN and now living in Wasauksing FN, travelled to the gathering, bringing an extraordinary guest, a “Little Boy” Water Drum.
The Little Boy is a sacred item, a gift from the Seven Grandfathers and a helper to the Anishinabe People. It is said when the Little Boy sounds his voice, he speaks to the People, calling them to come together for ceremony.
In this way, the SON people have begun to assemble and embark on what can be considered a life-altering decision-making process that will help to guide their members to choose what is best for Mother Earth, her lifeblood (water), and all of us who rely on the life-giving blessings we receive from that which she gives.
Bimooseyaang Gagwejimigo Nmama Aki SON Water Walk 2023 will abide the Ogitchidaa Code of Ethics, which are:
- respect your mother;
- honour all women; and
- use integrity overall.
SON Water Walk 2023 will begin in Meaford on July 1 at the Canadian Army’s 4th Canadian Division Training Centre, the proposed location for the PSP.
In teams of four, walkers will carry that heavy load in symbolic format, organizer Jo Keeshig said. A copper vessel will hold the water gathered from the first location and carried throughout the walk. The walkers will also carry a large, substantially heavy rock from the PSP proposed site and a borehole sample from the DGR proposed site to symbolically represent the weight of the decisions to be made. The fourth item, an Eagle Staff, will be carried by the men joining the women in this walk as helpers and protectors.
As the Water Walk makes its way around the SON treaty territory, nearly 900 kilometres, they will pass through many towns along the way, including Collingwood, Barrie, Orangeville, south of Listowel, Clinton, Goderich, Wingham, Teeswater, Kincardine, Port Elgin, Sauble Beach, and onwards to Tobermory, where they will continue back towards Owen Sound, where they will hold a celebratory ceremony on July 17.
The walkers and supporters will make many stops along the way including at the DGR borehole sites in Teeswater, where they will once again pray for Mother Earth and for guidance in this extremely important decision.
This Water Walk is anticipated to take 17 days, beginning before sunrise daily and ending for rest at sundown. Like all water, the water only moves forward in a continuous motion. The relay-style Water Walk encompasses this movement by never stopping while they are walking.
Organizers and walkers will be on the side of the roadways during this time. When passing through populated areas, people may sometimes notice their helpers stopping traffic. This allows the water to continue to flow and move forward in continuous motion.
Please allow the few minutes this may take out of your day, as the people walking are in ceremony, praying for the future of all in this region and beyond who will be affected by these proposed projects.
This Water Walk is not a protest. The SON Water Walk 2023 is a significant and critical ceremony.
The walkers will need support from the local communities they will pass through. They ask people to come out and show support by welcoming them, maybe walking and praying with them for a while, or bringing them some water or food to eat.
Most of all, the organizers and the walkers want you to know that what they do is essential work for us and Mother Earth.
About the PSP
TC Energy is introducing and developing an energy storage facility that would provide 1,000 megawatts of flexible, clean energy to Ontario’s electricity system using a process known as pumped hydro storage. If developed, the facility would be co-located on the existing Canadian Army’s 4th Canadian Division Training Centre, north of Meaford.
About the DGR
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (commonly known as the NWMO) is responsible for designing and implementing Canada’s plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel. The plan, known as Adaptive Phased Management, requires used fuel to be contained and isolated in a deep geological repository. It also calls for a comprehensive process to select a site with informed and willing hosts for the project. South Bruce is one of two remaining sites being considered for the DGR.