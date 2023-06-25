Milton Mayor Gord Krantz has expressed his appreciation for the recent announcement made by the Premier and Minister Clark. The statement revealed that the Strong Mayor powers will be expanded to include 26 municipalities, including Milton. These municipalities, characterized by their size and rapid growth, have committed to a housing pledge as part of the provincial initiative to construct 1.5 million homes by 2031.
Since November 2022, the Strong Mayor powers have been implemented in the municipalities of Toronto and Ottawa. This system empowers mayors with additional authority beyond that of other council members. Mayor Krantz welcomes the extension of these powers to Milton, recognizing the positive impact they can have on local governance and decision-making processes.
“In my 14th term as Mayor, I have fully demonstrated the importance of the democratic system, and will continue to ensure that the decisions made in Milton are reflective of Milton’s priorities and those elected to represent our community. We undertake significant public consultation on matters impacting our community, as well as rely on technical experts to inform our decision making,” said the Mayor.
“Milton continues to be aligned with provincial priorities, specifically enabling the growth of a varied housing supply. While this system enables the ability to execute additional powers, I will not take that responsibility lightly or without significant consideration. I’ll continue to act in a manner that supports the values I have proven through my time as an elected official of collaboration, compromise and consensus-building,” concluded Krantz.