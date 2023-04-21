BROCKTON – Council discussed two different kinds of accessibility during the April 11 meeting.
The first was a motion to support the Town of Grimsby regarding its resolution to remove barriers for women in politics.
The Grimsby resolution stated that women have been underrepresented in politics, and continue to face barriers and discrimination in their pursuit of elected office, specifically that “misogyny and harassment have been identified as significant challenges for women in politics, both in Canada and around the world.”
The Grimsby resolution stated the town “commits to taking steps to ensure that our political environment is inclusive and welcoming to all individuals, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or other identity factors.”
The resolution encourages action at the provincial level to “create legislation to ensure equality, safety, and security.”
The second Brockton decision involved a different kind of accessibility – physical access to Bruce County library branches. A report was presented to council stating the Cargill library washroom and front door are not accessible; neither are the Walkerton library washrooms.
Staff obtained quotes for push buttons for the doors, and ensuring the washroom at the Cargill library is barrier-free. Estimated cost is $10,382.98 for Cargill and $6,766.10 for Walkerton libraries. There is currently $72,000 in the accessibility reserve fund.
Staff presented options including improvements to either the Walkerton or Cargill library this year, and consider the other in the 2024 budget; complete improvements to both libraries this year; or delay the request until the 2024 budget.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon suggested option three – both libraries this year. “Let’s do it,” she said.
It seemed to be the consensus among councillors. Coun. Mitch Clark said, “How do you choose? I prefer (option) three.”
Clerk Fiona Hamilton commented that both library facilities are compliant regarding legislation, clearing up any misconception among council members.
Council’s decision remained unchanged – go ahead with improvements to both libraries this year.
County funding for Market Garden
Council approved a staff recommendation that the municipality enter into an agreement with Bruce County for $15,000 toward the Market Garden project. The funds will cover a portion of the cost of interpretive plaques, entrance/donor sign, water feature and stage.
The Market Garden is currently being developed as a community hub, with landscaping, seating, a water fountain, small performance stage, and heritage and donor appreciation plaques. Staff have been investigating various grant programs including the county’s Spruce the Bruce program. The county offers up to $5,000 for community signage projects and up to $10,000 for streetscape revitalization projects. Brockton applied for both.
Bridge rehabilitation tenders
Council accepted the GMBluePlan recommendation regarding the Maple Hill and Traynor Bridge rehabilitation tender, and awarded the contract to 2585284 Ontario Inc. in the amount of $693,106.97.
The bridges were identified as needing deck rehabilitation, although the structures themselves are in “serviceable condition.”
There were three tender submissions. As stated in the report, “The lowest… is considered to be in line with what staff estimated … within the budgeted estimate.”
Work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 15.