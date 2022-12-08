The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is crying foul after their proposed candidacy on the country’s newly-formed Reconciliation Council was voted down by the government last week.
To make matters worse, they were excluded by a vote in the House of Commons by the ruling Liberal party caucus for the simple fact that they were nominated by the opposition in the house – mere days after CAP met with federal officials to impress upon them the importance of CAP being on the council, CAP’s national chief said.
Given the high number of Indigenous people calling Canada’s cities home – CAP estimates that 90 percent of Indigenous people living in Canada call urban centres home, CAP’s exclusion makes no sense.
“With the vast majority of Indigenous peoples living in urban areas this extraordinary move by the Liberals is a slap in the face to thousands of survivors who live off-reserve,” says CAP National Chief Elmer St. Pierre. “For seven years now, the Liberals have trumpeted the importance of reconciliation, but this exclusion reveals their true colours.”
The National Council for Reconciliation is a product of Bill C-29 which the government introduced last year.
Under the proposed legislation, the Council would be considered a non-profit corporation comprised of nine to 13 directors, which will have guaranteed membership for four of the five national Indigenous organizations.
Currently, the Assembly of First Nations, the Metis National Council and Inuit Kapiriit Kanatami are all slated to be part of the council, and a parliamentary committee studying the bill recently added one for the Native Women’s Association of Canada.
Unlike the other organizations, the women’s association is not considered a rights-holder.
However, ITK’s president Natan Obed said last week his organization could not support the legislation.
At a press conference in Ottawa, Obed said the bill could result in recommendations “that may be completely out of sync” with Inuit positions.
CAP’s national vice-chief said CAP’s exclusion is a result of the Liberals playing politics with the lives of Canada’s urban Indigenous population.
“The Liberals even used misinformation in their arguments stating the constitution recognizes three National Indigenous Organizations – that’s completely false,” said CAP National vice-chief Kim Beaudin. “That lack of understanding, or worse - manipulation of the facts, shows the Liberals are simply playing reconciliation politics. This coordinated effort to exclude urban Indigenous voices will severely hamper reconciliation efforts and outcomes for our communities. Reconciliation begins with inclusion, not exclusion.”