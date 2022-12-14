CHESTERVILLE – It was a road trip that did not get the best results for the South Grenville Rangers last weekend.
The Rangers, vying to keep the top spot in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings, suffered a disappointing loss to their challengers at the top – the North Dundas Rockets.
Rockets’ forward Cam Sherrer opened the scoring late in the first period, giving the team a 1-0 lead. Nic McFarlane tied the game for the Rangers early in the second period. Most of the goals in the game came in the third period.
Kyle Green put North Dundas back in the lead three minutes in on a Rockets’ power play. Nicholas Campeau tied the game again for South Grenville – also on a power play – at the half-way mark of the period.
Ryley McClain’s go-ahead goal with 6:29 left in in the game got the Rockets back out front. A late tripping penalty against the Rangers left the team unable to tie the game yet again. North Dundas Captain Cameron Cotnam sent home a power play goal to finish off South Grenville 4-2.
The Rangers returned to the ice at the league’s showcase games in Westport December 11 where they took on the Vankleek Hill Cougars.
South Grenville scored twice in the second period and twice more in the third while Vankleek managed one goal in each the second and third periods. Aidan Bailey had two goals in the win for the Rangers, Connor VanLuit and Jakob Beauvais each scored once in the 4-2 Rangers win. Goalie Andrew Cristea assisted in the Rangers final goal of the game.
The Rangers drop to second place in the NCJHL standings, four points behind the first place Rockets, but with three games in hand.
South Grenville play twice more before the league’s Christmas Break. December 17, the Rangers host the basement-dwelling Metcalfe Jets. They visit the St. Isidore Eagles December 18.