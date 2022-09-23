Gananoque council is pondering what to do with the King Street Pedestrian Bridge, with options including repair, replacement or outright demolition.
Council received a staff report outlining cost options for the King Street Pedestrian Bridge. Any of the options require unbudgeted expenditures and will be included in the 2023 Draft Budget for council consideration.
This occurred during the Sept. 20 Gananoque council meeting.
The results of the 2022 Structural Analysis deemed necessary that the Town close the King Street Pedestrian Bridge until further assessment could be completed.
After reviewing the report and discussing with the consulting team at Greer Galloway Group Inc., staff and Gananoque council supported the recommendation of the consultant to keep the King Street Pedestrian Bridge closed until such time that a decision be made by council as to what direction the town will take.
Council requested staff to bring back a detailed report outlining the cost to repair, versus the removal of the bridge in its entirety.
Town officials have had discussions with contractors, industry professionals and staff from other municipalities, and are presenting the following options as information.
Option One is the demolition and removal of the structure in its entirety. In discussing this work with contractors that have experience with this type of project, the approximate cost of these works could range between $800,000 to $1,000,000, council heard. It was mentioned this cost is unsolicited and could change considerably once tendered.
Option Two is requesting a design to build and install a new pedestrian bridge, or alter the current structure based on current needs. This design work carries a cost of approximately $50,000 to $100,000, but this figure is unsolicited and would not be verified until staff received bids.
The anticipated costs to build a new pedestrian bridge, or alter the current structure, can range from $800,000 to more than $2,000,000. Again, these costs are unsolicited and would not be verified until staff received bids through a tender process.
Option Three would actually involve a twofold request for tenders, one to repair the bridge as outlined in previous reports to council, with an estimated cost ranging from $500,000 to $1,000,000, and one to demolish and remove the bridge.
