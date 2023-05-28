The Sikh community welcomed everyone into their celebration with food, and a parade today on Cedar St. East.
"Khalsa Day we celebrate the birth of Khalsa, our religion, the Sikh way of life," said Kanwaljit Bains, one of the organizers for the event. "That's the day we were baptized."
The parade was led with a large drum, announcing the rest of the procession, including a motorcycle group.
Timmins Police's first Sikh officer, Ishan Singh Bhullar, was there for his first public event as a police officer.
“Being the first Sikh individual hired by the Timmins Police Service is a great opportunity for me to connect with the people, with my people and with the service, to bridge those gaps between the community and the service,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Bhullar joined the force two months ago and comes from an engineering background. He worked as a screening officer at the airport prior to joining the police service.
“I’m looking forward to my career moving forward and serving the community in the best way I can,” he said.
During the parade, the holy book in the Sikh faith was carried on a flatbed truck along with priests who sang hymns from the book as they moved through the streets.
The community followed behind and travelled from the Gurdwara on Cedar Street South to Hollinger Park and back again.
The event is a celebration of the birth of Sikhism in 1699 and honours the beginning of the new year.
Food was available for anyone who was hungry, along with water and juice.
Indigenous drum group, Home Fire, also performed after an elder's prayer to kick off the celebrations.
"This is part of what life is," said Tristan Ashishkeesh. "They've shown us kindness, they shared their food with us, so it's a good thing, cultures coming together."
Several students from Northern College also volunteered their time at the event, handing out water and answering questions about the school.
Gagandeep Singh Gill, who arrived in Timmins in December, said that the event made him feel at home in the community.
“Seeing a bunch of people reminds me of back home,” he said. “We used to have events like that in India, so seeing the community and Canadian people, I like that people want to get involved in the community.”
Gill said that the chance to help out was also something that felt important to him.
“I like to give back to the community,” he said. “In Sikhism we are taught to be selfless, so it’s a way to give back, and take care of others.”
His fellow students,Ishani Macwan and Sprathan Sunawar, agreed that the event gave them a sense of community.
Both of them were part of the January intake at Northern College.
“We are really enjoying this so much, seeing so many people come together,” said Macwan.
The celebrations will continue tonight with a concert in Hollinger Park starting at 6 p.m.