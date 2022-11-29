There appears to be more turmoil brewing in St. Andrews, after the RM confirmed it voted last week to terminate its CAO.
On Monday, St. Andrews recently re-elected Mayor Joy Sul confirmed in an email sent to the Winnipeg Sun that D.J. Sigmundson, who has been the CAO of the rural community north of Winnipeg since January of 2020, had been terminated on a 4-2 vote.
“DJ's employment contract was terminated on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at a special meeting of council,” Sul said in the email.
But after the vote was taken publicly last Wednesday, St. Andrews council went in-camera to discuss details of the termination without any members of the public present, and although the decision was made, it is not something Sul, who voted in favour of the termination, said she or any members of council are now willing to speak about publicly.
“This is a personnel matter and considered confidential,” Sul said in her email.
The move follows other controversies in the small community that is home to about 10,000 residents since Sul was first voted in as mayor in 2018 and then re-elected in the fall of this year. In December of 2019, a majority of council voted to remove Sul as chair of council and as the official spokesperson for the RM, a decision she took legal action against.
But the move to fire the CAO last week comes after an almost entirely new council was elected in this year’s municipal election, as five councillors seeking re-election were defeated, leaving only Sul and councillor Laurie Hunt from last term.
Hunt, who is one of the councillors who voted in 2019 to strip Sul of mayoral powers, voted against the termination of Sigmundson during last week’s special meeting, but said he was not willing to talk about his decision to vote no, or about any details regarding the termination.
The Winnipeg Sun also spoke to Sigmundson on Tuesday, but he said that as of now he is not willing to offer any comment on his termination or the reasons behind it, although he said he “may be in a position” to comment later this week, but as of now was seeking “advice.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.