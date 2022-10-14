A wildfire that is two hectares in size is burning out of control in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, near Kent Ridge in Kananaskis Country.
According to Alberta Wildfire, three helicopters and eight firefighters are responding to the wildfire, which was detected around noon Oct. 13.
Alberta Wildfire provincial information officer Josee St-Onge said there is currently no immediate threat to infrastructure in the area due to the remote location of the blaze.
However, crews will be unable to fight the wildfire overnight given the challenging terrain.
"The wildfire is in a location with difficult terrain, making it unsafe for crews to work overnight," said St-Onge. "Crews will resume their work tomorrow morning as soon as it's safe to do so."
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts, the Nakiska Ridgetop in Kananaskis was reporting southwest winds of about 38 kilometres per hour and wind gusts of 52 km/h. at 6 p.m. Thursday.
"The weather is going to be the deciding factor for tomorrow to see how things will go," said St-Onge, adding more fire crews would be called in for support in the morning. "There's potential for fire activity to pick up if we see windy and dry conditions again."
The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation.
People are asked to avoid the area as crews and helicopters are working.
Alberta Parks said Thursday that until further notice, the High Rockies Trail from Black Prince to Peninsula day use, Blackshale Bridge, Kent Ridge and South Lawson Peak Route are closed.
According to the Alberta Wildfire dashboard, there have been 1,177 wildfires this year in the province.
The Bow Valley area has seen few wildfires this year after what has been a relatively quiet year, despite the dry summer.
The first wildfire of note was May 28 near Waiporous Village in the Municipal District of Bighorn which grew to two hectares. There was also a small fire on Aug. 12 near the Banff National Park east gate and a 0.0016-hectare wildfire near the Banff Fairmont Springs Golf Course on Aug. 21. All three wildfires were quickly distinguished with minimal damage to the landscape.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.