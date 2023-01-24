Barry's Bay -- Plans are afoot in the Madawaska Valley (MV) Township for a $2.3 million redevelopment of Lakeshore Park, according to a new report presented last Tuesday at a council meeting.
Todd Smith of Beacon Environmental, a landscape architecture firm from Markham, Ontario, presented Mayor Mark Wilmer and council with what the firm described as "a concept plan." It is aimed, according to documents presented at council, at providing "a practical road map for park design to be utilized by the township over time in order to renovate, upgrade and improve the overall appearance and functionality of this popular waterfront landmark."
Essentially, the Barry's Bay shoreline park along Kamaniskeg Lake, which runs between the village's current public beach and westwards towards its sewage filtration plant, would be reorganized to include new parking, a basketball court, a performance space, a water park, increased public seating and better access to the shoreline. At the same time, the new plan would also retain the current park's children's playground, volleyball and tennis courts, as well as its public washrooms. The overarching design would also fundamentally rework the parkland itself to improve drainage and wildlife management, especially by dealing with Canada Geese that are protected by federal law, despite causing significant maintenance costs due to their ability to turn pristine parkland into pathways of putrefaction.
It's expected Beacon's 'roadmap' may take a few years to accomplish, given funding for its initial development and ultimate completion will largely depend upon securing adequate provincial and federal grants to cover the lion's share of its price tag, leaving only a small minority of the cost to be borne by MV taxpayers.
Such cat-and-mouse financial strategies have recently been taken up with considerable success by a wide variety of Ontario municipalities, as local governments in the province continue to look for new ways to deal with federal and provincial governments, given that many municipal politicians claim those two levels of government are continually downloading essential services to local government without providing adequate funding to cover their cost of implementation.
For instance, a recent $3 million paving project completed along 14 km of the Paugh Lake Road in the municipality was funded in the majority by the federal and provincial governments, but only after the township staff had developed a 'blueprint' for such a paving project and had it shovel-ready when the federal and provincial governments announced general infrastructure funding that could underwrite a majority of the project's paving costs.
Likewise, according to Mayor Willmer, the $2.3 million Lakeshore Park project is being developed to a 'blue-print-ready' stage, but the actual development will have to wait for the majority of its funding to be made available from sources other than MV taxpayers.
In a similar fashion, municipal public libraries have been built over the past decade in such places as Maynooth, Madawaska and, most recently, a new municipal library project has been approved in Bancroft, using a very similar cat-and-mouse strategy.
So, it comes as no surprise Madwaska Valley Public Library recently struck its own building committee in hopes of also becoming shovel-ready should any federal and provincial library grants become available, especially during the coming years during an expected downturn in the economy when both the federal and provincial governments are expected to boost rural economies with infrastructure funding.
In other MV Council News
During the meeting the council also hired a new Integrity Commissioner, Tony E. Fleming, a lawyer with Cunningham, Swan & Bonham LLP of Kingston, Ontario. He is contracted to hold the job for the next three years at the rate of $295 per hour whenever his services are deemed necessary.
Council also passed its annual rate card for municipal fees charged to residents and non-residents alike. The township raised the cost to a non-resident wanting to get married by the township clerk from $125 to $150, at the same time as it is thinking seriously of abolishing the current $5 fee it charges tennis players for using its municipal tennis court down in Lakeshore Park. It still, however, will cost a local resident $630 for a municipal burial plot, and double that if they decide later that they wish to be disinterred, though such a tax on dying mercifully remained unchanged this year.
In other decisive and yet telling financial actions passed into municipal law at the recent meeting, the mayor and council decided to forgo any cost-of-living or other increases for their own salaries. In 2023, in fact, the Mayor will earn a $2,439.92 monthly honorarium, equivalent to an annual salary of $29,279.04. Put another way, that's less than 25 percent of the highest paid member of his MV Township staff and, indeed, not to put too fine a point on it, the mayor will this year earn even less than his lowest paid staff member, that being a novice library assistant who makes $32,884 annually.
The four councillors -- Shelley Maika, Mary Blank, David Shulist and Joseph Olsheskie -- will all earn less than the mayor, this year each making a monthly honorarium of $1,763.49 or $21,161.88 annually. By comparison, the poverty line last year for a single person living in Ontario was $19,930. Below that, it's truly starvation wages; something it would seem few Ontario taxpayers think their local politicians should ever have to worry about.
But, assuming the mayor works at least a 40-hour week, a modest assumption given his job also requires him to attend to County Council matters, above and beyond his Township concerns, and if MV Councillors work a modest 25-hour week, again a fair assumption, they certainly might consider giving up local politics and working instead for the local Tim Horton's on the outskirts of town! We're told they are still hiring!