As the Village of Clive appears to have finally been hooked up to a regional water commission the village council heard a staff report noting water consumption seems to be noticeably high.
The reports were made at the June 12 regular meeting of council.
During Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney’s regular report to council it was noted that the municipal water source is in fact being switched over to the Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission from the village’s old wells, a change that has been many months in coming.
Kenney noted in her report the transition began June 8 and the work was expected to be completed the same week as the council meeting.
As the commission bills the Village of Clive for the cubic metres of water it uses, water consumption will now be a factor on resident utility bills.
In her report Kenney stated, “Water consumption is high, experiencing 180 to 270 metres cubed per day compared to average of 150 metres cubed per day.”
During discussion the CAO confirmed up to 300 metres cubed per day can be provided. Kenney suggested the village may need to communicate with residents about water conservation strategies, such as the best time of day to water lawns.
Kenney stated she felt it was best to educate the public about water conservation rather than try to force conservation practices on them.
Bylaw enforcement
Councillors hosted Lacombe County Community Peace Officer (CPO) Mark Sproule as their guest.
Sproule updated councillors on the CPO activities in Clive, which contracts such service from Lacombe County.
Sproule began his presentation by noting his department was short-staffed in 2022 which made it difficult to log all of the contracted hours for the Village of Clive. However, the department has a new officer and things are looking up.
He noted CPOs closed 2022 in Clive with 27 investigations and nine tickets. In the first quarter of 2023 the CPOs have written two tickets and issued a number of warnings.
Sproule noted warnings about snow-covered sidewalks and uncut grass are two of the main complaints CPOs deal with in Clive.
The CPO noted these are challenging interaction to have with residents because most people don’t like being told what to do on their own property but at the same time the bylaw is there to protect the standards of the community.
Mayor Lucy Henry stated she liked to see most of the interactions only involve warnings and not tickets.
The CAO noted she favoured the “blitz” system used by Sproule, where many residents are approached about issues rather than singling out one or two.
Sproule stated most people who get a warning about things like snow shovelling and grass cutting address the problem quickly.
Flag pole project
The CAO updated councillors on the village’s flag pole project which includes placing two new flag poles to display Métis Nation and First Nations flags. The village has received the poles and has contacted both the Métis nation and First Nations Treaty 6 representatives but hasn’t heard back.
Kenney suggested the flag placing could include an education component or include presentations by Métis and First Nations guests.
During discussion councillors agreed they’d like to have Métis and First Nations guests at the flag raising.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution that the Village of Clive would continue to reach out to Métis and First Nations organizations in regards to guests at the flag raising ceremony.
RCMP report
Councillors perused the regular report of the Blackfalds RCMP detachment which provides service to the Village of Clive. Mayor Henry noted that it seems the instances of theft are up.
In the report it was stated that on June 4 RCMP received a complaint from a rural property in Lacombe County that one of their buildings had been broken into and $8,000 in tools stolen. The matter is under investigation.
Community complaints
Kenney noted during her regular report the village handled a number of complaints recently. The village contacted owners of three vacant lots about tall grass and it’s expected that grass will be cut soon.
She also noted the village received a complaint about the height of a fence and a complaint of unsightly premises which are both being investigated.