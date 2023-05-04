On the basis of their relationship with the river that dates back thousands of years, the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador voted last week to recognize the legal personhood of the Saint Lawrence River at their meeting in Quebec City.
The AFNQL voted to take the position just before the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues was held last week in New York City, and is intended to confirm the intention of the Chiefs of the AFNQL to be key players in all political, legislative, and legal decisions affecting the present and future of the St. Lawrence River.
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Ross Montour, the MCK’s lead on Indigenous rights and research, said the resolution was designed to make Indigenous people the stewards of the river – a role they have played for a millennia.
“The resolution was to get ahead of every other body or group or whatever in terms of taking on the role and custodial rights to protect the river,” he said. “All things on the Earth have a spirit and a life whether they are inanimate or not. That spirit is what is specific to that resolution. If it’s a legal person, it’s protected, and we know that Quebec is not going to do it.”
AFNQL chief Ghislain Picard agreed.
"The links between the St. Lawrence River and the history of our Nations are written on every inch of the banks of this majestic waterway,” Picard said. “This relationship, which transcends time, has remained engraved in our collective memory for several millennia. We have an obligation to ensure its protection and sustainability.”
Last Friday, Picard and Innu Chief Jean-Charles Pietacho presented the position at the forum in New York City.
"Human rights are largely dependent on our respect for the rights of nature and in particular, water. As First Nations, we must join forces and ensure that we are involved ahead of any action to grant legal entity status to the St. Lawrence River," said Picard, who was mandated by the assembly to explore the establishment of a broad Indigenous alliance for the protection of the Great Lakes basin to the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Pietacho said because the river is a living thing, it must be protected, by as many levels of government as possible.
“Ekuanitshit, the MRC Minganie, SNAP Québec, and Association Eaux-Vives Minganie worked together to protect the Magpie River, giving it rights as a legal entity,” he said. “A river is alive; it is up to us to defend it. Nature deserves to have its rights recognized. An Assembly of Mother Earth would be a promising avenue to recognize these essential manifestations.”