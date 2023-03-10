NORTH HURON – The township approved the Business Improvement Association (BIA) members for the 2022-26 term of council for both Wingham and Blyth, at the March 6 North Huron council meeting.
The Wingham BIA appointees are:
- Dave Tiffin;
- Doug Kuyvenhoven;
- Carolyn Young;
- Annette Monsma;
- Jim Snyder;
- Ryan Fergusson;
- Joey Havers; and
- Mitch Wright - council appointee;
The Blyth BIA appointees are:
- David Sparling;
- Shane Yerema;
- Cat O’Donnell;
- Cindy Soares;
- Angela Cullen;
- John Stewart;
- JoAnn Todd;
- Rachael King; and
- Kevin Falconer - council appointee.