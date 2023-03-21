After a lengthy period, the gymnasium at 250 Clark in Powassan once again has a leg machine.
The acquisition is thanks to two members of the gym, Andy Palfrey and Gill Guertin.
“For years we had a problem in that we didn't have this machine to finish off our leg workout,” Guertin said.
He added the previous machine did the job to a point but it eventually broke.
Guertin said the frustration of not having a proper leg machine got him and Palfrey to look at fundraising initiatives.
But at $3,000 the effort to raise this much money for the Cobalt Leg Extension and Leg Curl unit was going to be a workout in itself. The fundraising drive started with a silent auction last year which brought in a small amount of money and that was followed by a massive bake sale.
“I would have been happy with $200,” Guertin said. “But we ended up with $650. People scooped things up like crazy. This is the great support we get in Powassan.”
However Guertin and Palfrey were still quite a ways from their goal and that's when Guertin used his DJ service to raise the rest of the needed funds. Using the local Legion building as a location, a Valentine's Day dance was held.
“We did really well and ended up raising $4,400 when everything was done,” Guertin said.
The final amount was more than enough to buy the leg workout machine.
Guertin said another $1,000 was used to buy a calf workout unit which will arrive in June.
The remainder of the money is now being used to make spot repairs to the various pieces of workout equipment like fixing or replacing pads.
The leg machine was bought from The Treadmill Factory in Barrie and is made by Element Fitness.
Guertin says it has 220 pounds of stacked weights and the user works themselves up to the progressively heavier loads.
“The leg extension part works your quads and the leg curl section works on your hamstrings,” he said.
The back seat is adjustable and is able to accommodate short and tall people.
Geurtin says one of the gym members is six feet, six inches tall and weighs 300 pounds and he easily fits in the leg machine.
The unit arrived during the first week of March and Guertin says the response from the gym members has been very positive.
“People say it's very smooth and everyone is happy with it,” he said.