The Blue Mountains Mayor Alar Soever has raised concerns about an development proposal in the Municipality of Meaford that would see a new winery/restaurant business open on the town’s border.
At a recent council meeting, Soever expressed concerns about Miller Golf Design Winery proposal in Meaford. The proposal would see a 1,649.2 square metre winery, tasting area, restaurant and retail area built on a property in Meaford, but located on the Meaford/The Blue Mountains townline.
The business would be serviced by a private well and septic system.
Meaford is holding a public meeting about the official plan and zoning bylaw amendments required for the development on November 7 at 5 p.m.
Soever raised the item for council attention and pointed out that much of the traffic going to the development proposal would pass through The Blue Mountains.
“Who will be responsible for upgrades to the townline that may be needed?” Soever asked.
CAO Shawn Everitt said planning staff have had discussions about the proposal in Meaford and would be attending the public meeting to provide comments from the town.