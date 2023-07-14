A traffic stop in Port Dover Thursday evening yielded a baggie of cocaine with an estimated street value of $26,000, according to Norfolk County OPP.
Police said an officer from the community street crime unit responded to a traffic complaint on Nelson Street just before 6 p.m. and found “a large quantity of suspected cocaine” inside the car.
The driver, a 60-year-old Norfolk man, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and resisting a peace officer.
A court date is pending.