Road construction in summer can sometimes lead to hot water for motorists who can’t keep a cool head.
County Road 93 in Midland is undergoing microsurfacing as part of its 2023 road maintenance. While the work has been occurring, several accidents have occurred along the major thoroughfare between Yonge Street and the Angela Schmidt Foster Road - Highway 12 intersection, sparking more safety-focused efforts to control traffic on the route.
“Road safety is a major priority for any project, and we continually take steps to ensure our roads are as safe as possible for drivers and pedestrians,” Julie Scruton, the County of Simcoe's transportation construction manager, told MidlandToday.
“We would recommend motorists avoid the area if at all possible. If they cannot avoid the area, we ask road users to be patient, prepared for delays, and follow all directional signage.”
Two alternate routes include the less-congested Marshall Road, adjacent to the west, and through the traffic-heavy residential streets of Midland toward King Street to the east.
“The widening of County Road 93 is designed to improve traffic flow, which will ultimately improve safety,” Scruton added. “The current construction is being completed with all required safety measures in place and traffic management plan as per the Ontario standards. During the construction process, the OPP has made us aware of three accidents within the construction zone.”
According to Const. David Hobson of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment OPP, motorists can be proactive to minimize incidents during the construction period.
“The OPP urges motorists to remain patient as the safety of motorists and construction crew personnel is a priority,” Hobson told MidlandToday. “Being observant, obeying construction zone speed limits and traffic signal personnel will help maintain traffic flow, reduce unnecessary delays and maintain road safety.”
Hobson encouraged people to watch a video created by the OPP Central Region that features many of the authorities and construction workers that are involved when motorists enter a construction zone, and their helpful tips on how to safely enter and exit that workplace for the benefit of everyone.
Within the video, MTO District Enforcement officer Anas Bijabhai stated: “The leading causal factors for collisions in construction zones are following too closely, inattention, speed, and improper lane changes.”
Scruton noted that in cooperation with the OPP and the project contractor, the on-site county construction inspector provided additional advanced signage giving motorists better notice and more time to detour around construction, while improving traffic control.
“We have also asked our contractor to keep the lane closures to the shortest length possible and to open up the road to two lanes when a closure is not needed, among other measures,” stated Scruton.
Simcoe County has invested over $77 million of new road construction, rehabilitation, and improvements in the region.
Construction along CR-93 is expected to be completed by September. Information on all Simcoe County road projects can be found on the Transportation and Engineering page of the county website.