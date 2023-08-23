Renfrew – Renfrew has been chosen as the location to film a short promotional commercial for Remembrance Day and the president of the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is inviting everyone in the Ottawa Valley to fill the streets for the film.
Rev. Bruce Ferguson, president of Branch 148, said beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, members of the Renfrew Legion, along with volunteers and residents of the town and surrounding communities, will form a line along Raglan Street South in front of the Legion towards the cenotaph located at Low Square.
The goal of the commercial is to depict a typical Remembrance Day ceremony in a small town in Canada. Although it will still be summer when the commercial is shot, Rev. Ferguson asks that all those who wish to participate wear suitable clothing for a cool November day.
“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Renfrew and our annual Remembrance Day ceremony,” he said. “The reenactment of Remembrance Day is something that will showcase our town and the people who come out every year to honour the men and women who served in the forces during time of war.”
He said the filming will require the closure of a section of Raglan Street South near the cenotaph.
“I have spoken to the town and the mayor and they are working with us and the film crew to make this happen,” Rev. Ferguson said. “We are hopeful the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) and town make it possible so that every resident of Renfrew, and all areas of the Ottawa Valley are able to participate so we can fill the streets for the filming. We have members of our own branch and militia members from Garrison Petawawa coming to help with the filming.”
Rev. Ferguson was contacted by both the filming company and Royal Canadian Legion Command authorizing the project and he has contacted all branches in Zone G7 in order to have as many former Canadian Armed Forces personnel take part in the production.
“This is quite an honour,” he said. “One of the reasons Renfrew was chosen was because of the unique design of our cenotaph and the easy route from our Legion on Raglan Street to the cenotaph. We would love to see hundreds of people lining the streets and cheering on both our veterans and the active members who will be on parade.”
Unlike regular Remembrance Day ceremonies in Renfrew that normally features a children’s choir and a band from one of the local high schools, the commercial will only feature the actual parade and the laying of a wreath at the base of the cenotaph. He said it is difficult to have additional portions of Remembrance Day ceremonies included due to the summer holidays and other factors.
“Sadly, we don’t have too many veterans of the Korean or Second World War still with us, but those that are still alive, we hope to be able to get them here on Wednesday morning,” he said.
He is hopeful for a good crowd as this is a one-shot deal.
“We are hoping to have as many people come out as possible and remember to leave your sandals and flip-flops in the car and dress like a November day.”
Parking is available at the Legion parking lot. Visitors are encouraged not to park on the main street.