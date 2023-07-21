NORTH HURON – Gregg Furtney, director of public works in North Huron, responded to a request from the Wingham Advance Times for an update on the ongoing Wingham Town Hall renovations and a recent complaint regarding the new lawn care company at Wingham’s cemetery.
Regarding the renovations at the town hall, Furtney said, “The Town Hall front ramp project has certainly been a challenging one. Simply put, our project manager and staff were not happy with the work that was done and we firmly asked that some of the work be redone, at the contractor’s expense. There has been some notable progress made in the last couple of weeks. We are told by the contractor that the work should be complete next month.”
The accessibility renovation project planning began in 2021 and is part of the Huron County Accessibility Advisory Committee’s Multi-Year Accessibility Plan.
The project is partially funded by the Government of Canada’s Enabling Accessibility Fund, which approved $100,000 towards the project in 2021. Local taxes will finance the remainder of the cost.
The redo of the renovations did not cost the taxpayers any money; the contractor is responsible for any cost increase resulting from the delay.
The Wingham Cemetery’s water supply was interrupted recently due to equipment malfunctions, but is now working again.
“We were made aware that the cemetery didn’t have water for a period of time, aside from the water that Mother Nature provided,” Furtney explained. “The water pump in the cemetery failed. I’m told it was installed in 2000 or 2001. It, unfortunately, completely died.”
Furtney said once the public works department was aware of the situation, they provided a non-potable water tank on the back of a public works truck. At the same time, they waited for repairs to be made.
“The pump has now been replaced and is in service,” said Furtney. “We’ll check it regularly when staff do their checks.”
A public complaint from a local business owner with relatives buried in the Wingham Cemetery regarding the grass-cutting service damaging headstones, posted initially to the Wingham Community Connectors Facebook page and since taken down, was quickly addressed by the public works director and disputed by the complainant.
“We have been made aware of the complaint that the contractor has caused damage to the cemetery, but no one has come forward to tell us where the damage is, specifically,” said Furtney. “It has been just a blanket statement. We have, however, contacted the contractor and made them aware of the general complaint. They’ve promised to be mindful of the site and site conditions. We’ve had no other complaints. Staff travel through and inspect the cemetery regularly.”
The complainant, Kendra Quinlan, told the Wingham Advance Times, “I received a generic response from the town saying my complaint had been received and someone would be in touch in 10-14 days. Still no word from any town councillors except the one that I didn’t send the email to, as he is our business’ landlord – he came to see me after he saw the post and is investigating.”
Quinlan said, “I made the post on Facebook because as a business owner I want to be proud of our town and lately there hasn’t been much to be proud of.”