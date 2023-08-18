NORTH PERTH – At its Aug. 14 meeting, North Perth’s Manager of Strategic Initiatives, Jessica McLean, presented a final draft of the municipality’s housing action plan to council.
At a previous meeting on July 24, staff presented council information on the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) Program. The HAF offers $4 billion in funds over a three-year program period to successful applicants.
As a lower-tier municipal government with a population over 10,000, the Municipality of North Perth is eligible to apply to the HAF program through the Large/Urban Stream. However, with the deadline of Aug. 18 fast approaching, a council-approved Housing Action Plan is required for the application, prior to signing any contribution agreement to receive funding.
“The Housing Action Plan includes initiatives that aim to remove barriers to and accelerate growth of housing supply,” explained McLean.
“The current plan includes 12 initiatives; however, the municipality’s HAF submission will be scored based on the first seven initiatives. Implementation of the initiatives will require collaboration amongst various municipal departments, as well as with the County of Perth and member municipalities.”
Perth County approved funding of the Housing Needs Assessment at the Aug. 3 county council meeting.
“Work continues with Watson & Associates on the development of a Perth County Housing Needs Assessment, including the calculations of the growth rates required for lower-tier municipal HAF submissions.”
It is anticipated that a draft Housing Needs Assessment report will be available for inclusion in North Perth’s HAF submissions. Staff will provide a report at a future council meeting following the completion of the Housing Needs Assessment.
HAF approvals are anticipated in Fall 2023, with “contribution agreements executed before year-end”.
However, if unsuccessful, the “Housing Action Plan and Housing Needs Assessment will still be valuable tools to support council and staff on department business planning and budgeting related to housing work,” explained the report.
The final Housing Action Plan was reviewed and approved at the Aug. 14 meeting and final direction for North Perth to apply to the HAF program was given.