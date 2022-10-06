Clive village council decided to leave reserve land in its natural state rather than groom it. The decision was made at the Sept. 26 regular meeting of council.
In a phone interview with the ECA Review Sept. 28 Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney stated that councillors examined a report from the Clive Fire Department regarding a patch of reserve land or environmental reserve (ER) that was the focus of a complaint from the public.
Kenney pointed out a local resident complained about the reserve land’s unkempt nature and requested it be groomed or cleared out.
The Clive fire chief examined the land and stated since it was deemed ER it didn’t necessarily pose a problem. While the fire chief stated it may be perceived as a fire threat, the threat was low because virtually no people ever enter the ER.
It was agreed that if the resident was concerned about the situation they could keep their property clear where it borders the ER.
Councillors accepted the report for information.
Restorative justice
The CAO reported that councillors decided to participate in restorative justice against at least one youth who is suspected of being involved in a fire that was set behind the school this year and which could have threatened both school and village property.
Kenney stated councillors felt it was important to address the situation because the incident happened on the weekend when few people were in that area, and luckily attendees at a community hall event noticed smoke or otherwise the fire may have gone unnoticed until it was a danger.
Kenney stated councillors agreed that kids make mistakes but they’re better to own up to it right away.
Easy rider
Kenney reported she took part in an exploratory meeting with other communities regarding a regional motorcycle rally. She said about half a dozen communities were involved. The purpose of the event would be to encourage tourism.
The event would include a ride through the participating areas and finish at one of the larger communities where there could be an event such as a dinner or dance.
It’s thought a non-profit group would be approached to operate the event, which is planned to occur in September 2023.
Pat on the back
Councillors heard an update from new Clive FCSS Outreach Coordinator Kathy Schultz, who reported she’s been busy strengthening partnerships with other programs and communities.
Schultz spoke about various FCSS and partnered programs, including the play group, parent connect group plus partnerships with organizations such as the food bank, Baptist church, Clive School, the public library and the pharmacy.
Mayor Luci Henry stated she was very pleased with Schultz’ work.
Councillors accepted the report as information.