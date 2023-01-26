The Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce has its sights set on another great year for 2023.
With the start of a new year, the Chamber is on the lookout for the Swan Hills New Year's baby for 2023. Each year, the first baby born in Swan Hills is celebrated with an assortment of baby gifts, supplies, and/or gift cards donated by the Chamber of Commerce, members of the Swan Hills community, and local businesses. If you have been blessed with a bundle of joy in 2023 or know of anyone in Swan Hills who has had a baby since the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, please contact Lana Dakin at (780) 916-2489.
After a bit of a hiatus due to pandemic-related public health restrictions, Swancicle Days is returning for 2023 on March 10 - 12. The Chamber will be helping the Swan Hills community celebrate by holding a pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 11, from 9 – 11 AM at the Keyano Centre. You can start the day's festivities on the right foot with a delicious breakfast for a modest fee.
The Chamber will also be introducing a new Facebook page soon to keep Swan Hills updated on the latest initiatives, events, and surprises planned for 2023. More events are currently in the planning stages for later in the year and will be announced as the details are finalized.
Would you like to learn more about the Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce and what the organization does? Consider attending one of the monthly meetings, held on the second Thursday of each month at 6:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers at the Town Office building. The Chamber is a non-profit business organization that promotes the interests of the businesses in Swan Hills while also working together with other organizations in town to focus on community development.
The Chamber works on various programs throughout the year in addition to the New Year's Baby program mentioned above, including the business signage on the highway signs as one enters Swan Hills and the Welcome Wagon. Business owners can gain exposure for their business by having their sign added to the highway signage and by adding promotional material to the Welcome Wagon packages. Along with these "mainstays," the Chamber is always on the lookout for new initiatives to advance Swan Hills' small businesses and add to the quality of life in our community.
The participation and input of local businesses are integral to the Chamber's ability to assess the needs of the Swan Hills business community so that it can provide meaningful services and support. Home-based business owners and their concerns can often be overlooked, but they are welcome and encouraged to come to the table. "Bring your ideas," says Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce President Lana Dakin, "bring your talent and expertise." The monthly meetings are an excellent opportunity to meet other business owners and exchange ideas.
Chamber of Commerce members also receive added benefits, including preferential rates for auto, home, and commercial insurance and an Interac program for debit/credit point-of-sale machines. Chamber members also receive access to a host of resources through the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, including an online marketplace to buy goods or sell your own and access to helpful classes and courses to help you manage and grow your business.
Contact Lana Dakin or any Chamber Board member for more information on how the Chamber of Commerce can support your business and the benefits of becoming a member.