As a young man, Kanehsata’kehró:non elder John Cree got married at the Longhouse, his family even installing insulation in the walls for the occasion.
These days, the six-decade-old building that is the bedrock of Kanien’kehá:ka culture and ceremony in the community is showing its age. A beam needs to be replaced. The foundation is shifting. “People were scared to go in because one side they’re low, and the other side they’re up high,” said Cree.
The state of the building has been on Margie Canadian’s mind for a long time. “I couldn’t let it go,” she said. She grew up across the field from the building, and when her son was a young boy, she recommitted to attending the Longhouse.
As she was leaving the Wáhta Festival this year, she said, “You know, we’ve got to come together. We’ve got to seriously start something to get the money to fix her, to fix the building.”
Canadian followed through over the weekend with the help of other volunteers, running a 50/50 draw and offering prizes donated by community members at the Kanehsatake Annual Pow Wow. They raised $5,033 for the cause, including a $3,000 anonymous donation.
The emcee continually updated the crowd on the growing jackpot, adding to the excitement.
“There’s so much love in this community,” said Canadian. “All you’ve got to do is ask the people, and they all come together. They don’t have to hem and haw.”
There is still a long way to go, according to Canadian, who said her brother, a carpenter, estimated the repairs could cost in the neighbourhood of $30,000.
She said community members will come together to decide on their next steps, but she is determined to see the mission through.
“I have to keep thinking, but I’m not the only other one,” she said. “I hope other people will come forward and say let’s do this, let’s do this to try to raise more money. It takes a village, you know, to raise money.”
Karonhienhawe Nicole Nicholas was among the fundraising volunteers at the powwow over the weekend, selling stick-and-poke tattoos to raise money for the Longhouse and next year’s Kanehsatà:ke Traditional Indigenous Tattoo Gathering.
Nicholas was named at the Longhouse, and her children were named there, too. “I couldn't think of a better cause in regards to our culture,” she said.
“I am proud to be a part of that family and proud to do what I can, when I can, to keep our culture and traditions alive.”
When the winner was finally announced, he didn’t hear it – but it didn’t take him long to find out: “The people kept telling me, John, John, you won,” said Cree. “I said ‘What’d I win? I don’t usually win.’ I was really surprised.”
Win or lose, supporting the Longhouse fundraising effort was an easy decision for Cree.
“The Longhouse, it’s who we are as a nation, as a people, because we follow the Great Law,” he said.
“It’s very important that our kids know who they are and how great our nation still is today.”