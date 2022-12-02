Winter is upon us and the public works crews in Wakaw have already been hard at work removing the snow from the streets. As storms can happen at anytime the crews are ready whatever day of the week it might be to swing into action and clear the streets of high accumulations of snow. The Town of Wakaw Public Works team clears snow in the following priority: for emergency vehicles and for accessibility Main Street, 1st Street South, 1st Ave. are always cleared first. Then the crews will clear 1st Street North and continue to 3rd Street North. Once the north-end streets are cleared they move to 2nd Street South and continue working southward to 7th Street South. The street clearing will create windrows onto the sidewalks as the crews must ensure that there are adequate driving lanes and these windrows will be dealt with after all the street clearing has been completed.
The best way to help the crews get the streets cleared as quickly and efficiently as possible is to stay off the streets as much as possible after a storm, especially on the streets where they are working and to move any vehicles that might be parked on the street. As well it is important to remind children to stay clear of the snow dump areas while the crews are working. The piled mounds of snow in the Rec Centre parking lot and at the end of the curling rink can be enticing to children so a word of caution is never a bad idea.
For the RM of Fish Creek, the first priority is to clear the bus routes and main arteries for emergency access. Once the main arteries are cleared the plows will work on opening the rest of the roads. In the case of an emergency and a road has not yet been opened, ratepayers can contact their councillor or the reeve to have a plow redeployed. In an effort to better inform the RM ratepayers regarding what has been cleared, council has invested in a tracking system that links to the RM’s website rmoffishcreek.ca. There will be a live map that is updated throughout the day when they are clearing. The administration and council are excited for when this is all on board.