The 15 forest fires now burning about 200 kilometres south of Kuujjuaq are the cause for the smoke covering the Ungava Bay communities, Quebec’s forest fire prevention organization says.
In the past few days, thick smog clouded Kuujjuaq and other communities in the Ungava Bay area. On July 2, SOPFEU reported 15 new fires south of Nunavik’s biggest community. All of them were caused by lightning, according to updates on the organization’s website.
The main clusters of fires are located along Caniapiscau River, near Cambrian Lake, and along Whale River. All combined, they are burning approximately 2.3 hectares of forest.
Elsewhere in Nunavik, one of the two fires reported raging in Kangiqsuallujuaq earlier this week has stopped but another remains active on 21.1 hectares of forest.
Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed the air quality has improved since Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is still a high concentration of fine particulate matter in the air.
It is still recommended to wear a mask for any outdoor activities, according to a special air quality statement issued by the federal environment department.