CHARLTON-DACK - The Municipality of Charlton and Dack has a new chief administrative officer.
Barbara Knauth brings with her 14 years of municipal experience, says Reeve Sandra Parkin.
Knauth started at the beginning of December, and now fills the position formerly held by Dan Thibeault, who now is the chief administrative officer for Armstrong Township.
Some of the council is also new this term. Incumbents Bill Laurila and Debbie Veerman are joined by past councillor Gordon Saunders and Christine Brownlee.
"We're looking pretty good moving into 2023," said Parkin in a telephone interview.
The municipality has received new parts for the water treatment plant, funded through the Investing in Canada Green Infrastructure Stream program and the Ontario Municipal Modernization program.
The computer system at the plant will be upgraded and will improve on efficiencies, said Parkin.
Noting area growth, Parking pointed to Sunday Creek Metals, located just outside Charlton on Grants Road, which has extended its facility to accommodate increased metal sales.
On the municipal side of improvements, work has been taking place on new culverts. Parkin said the municipality is waiting on funding announcements to continue with more road work projects.
A study is currently being conducted by TSI Inc. on the River Road Bridge to look at its condition, said Parkin.
The stone has arrived for the reconstruction of the cenotaph, and that project will be completed in 2023, she continued.
The municipality has had a new columbarium installed in its cemetery and those niches are now available for sale, she said.
The municipality annually holds a large Canada Day fireworks display and in 2022 activities such as bouncy castles were added to turn it into an all-day family event, said Parkin.
"We are definitely aiming for the fireworks next summer and we are pushing for the rest of it as well."
The municipality's outdoor rink had to be reconstructed after a heavy snowfall collapsed its roof three years ago. The new structure is now "finished and up and running." The public works crew is getting it ready for the new season, said Parkin, commending them for the work they do.
The municipality is working closely with Chamberlain Township in shared services, and that arrangement "seems to be going really well. We're going to continue to work closely and see if there can be any improvements and find more efficiencies," said Parkin.
She commented of her new role as reeve that "I am thrilled to be in the position." But she added she is "heart-broken" that Merle (Bond) stepped down from the position (for health reasons).
"Merle was such a good reeve. I have really big shoes to fill, but I hope I can do him proud and do the township proud."