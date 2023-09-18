To encourage women entrepreneurship, Community Futures Sunrise is hosting a Women Supporting Women discussion event on Sept. 19 at the Moosomin Public Library Branch.
The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and be facilitated by a business owner from CF Sunrise.
“There’s lots of women who have great ideas, or maybe have great businesses going on, but they sometimes don’t recognize themselves truly as business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Andria Brady, General Manager of Community Futures Sunrise.
“We wanted to come up with an opportunity for them to meet with other like-minded peers to have some really open and honest discussions, and get their questions answered.
“That’s why we’re doing it at the library. Smaller businesses, if they’re at home and need to bring children they can do that.
“We want to offer them some learning opportunities so we’ll be bringing in some speakers and some other presenters throughout the series.”
This event will be the first Women Supporting Women event for the fall. There will be two more happening; one in October and one in November in Moosomin.
“We’re going to be doing these in September, October, and November, and see where we get for the New Year,” said Brady.
“From this, we really want to give women the opportunity to network with other like-minded people that are wanting to learn more about business.
“Regardless what stage they’re at, whether they’re in a business already, whether they’re just starting out, or maybe have got a little side hustle that they do out of a spare room at home, it’s for anyone who wants to learn more.”
In addition to Moosomin, the entrepreneur discussion events will also be happening in Carlyle on Sept. 20 and in Stoughton on Sept. 21.
“In each of the communities, one of the staff from CF Sunrise is going to facilitate those events,” Brady said.
“We are all women, we all have our own side businesses as well, we can relate to some of the struggles, challenges, and questions, and uncertainty about having a business.
“We just want to strengthen women in business, regardless of what stage they’re at.”
Brady said the event will be an opportunity for women to meet and engage with people from the community, while also learning more about the ins and outs of running a small business.
“This will be a chance for women to talk to some mentors who maybe have been in the field for a while, and to hear about some of the challenges and pitfalls that they’ve been through,” she said.
“Quite often people see successful businesses, but they don’t know what it took to get there. I think recognizing and honoring the fact that it is a struggle, and it’s not all glamorous and fun all the time, will help.”
Women can register for the event on the Community Futures Sunrise website by going to the events section, and registering at: Business Training & Networking Events.
They can also contact Brady at: gm@cfsunrise.ca or 306-842-1768.