Jeremy VandenBoorn took the first steps towards his ultimate goal of winning medals in all three events at the OFSAA track and field championship meet next month.
“Hopefully, all the same colour,” VandenBoorn said of his OFSAA goal.
The Ridgetown native swept the senior boys throwing events at the LKSSAA track and field meet last Tuesday and Wednesday at the Chatham-Kent Community Athletic Complex.
VandenBoorn, a fifth-year student at Ursuline College, set a personal best distance in the javelin with a 49.88-metre throw on his sixth and final attempt.
He won the discus with a 44.83-metre throw on his fifth attempt, and the shot put with a 16.03-metre effort on his second throw to sweep all three events for the second year in a row..
His three wins helped VandenBoorn win a share of the Quigley Award as the most valuable boys’ athlete of the meet, as well as the senior boys individual title, with Charlie Shaw of Petrolia Lambton Central, who won the 400, 800 and 1,500-metres. It is the second year in a row VandenBorn shared both awards.
“I’m really happy with all three,” VandenBoorn said of last week’s wins.
“Yesterday (Tuesday), there was a really bad wind, but we pushed through,” he said, as his javelin and discus wins came on the first day.
VandenBoorn said he had goals of 17 metres for the shot put and 50 metres for discus after setting a personal-best 16.66 and 49.29, respectively, in the final preliminary meet two weeks ago.
He said his current distances are all in the medal range at OFSAA.
“For shot, I’m right there,” said VandenBoorn, who tracks meet results from across the province to compare his stats. “Javelin, I might have to throw 53 (metres) and 50 to medal.”
VandenBoorn is already a three-time OFSAA medallist as he brought home bronze medals in shot and discus last year and won the silver in midget shot in his Grade 9 year in 2019.
He won the shot put and discus in all three LKSSAA meets and finished second in midget juvenile in 2019, and was a division champion all three years.
VandenBoorn returned to Ursuline for a fifth year to take chemistry, which is required for his plumbers’ accreditation, and another shot at an OFSAA gold.
“I wanted to come back for one more year of track because I missed those two years to COVID,” VandenBoorn said, as high school track and field was cancelled in 2020 and ‘21 – his junior Grade 11 and Grade 12 first-year senior seasons.
The next step towards his OFSAA triple-medal goal is the SWOSSAA meet, which comprises all of Windsor-Essex and Lambton-Kent.
VandenBoorn competes in the javelin at noon, discus at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Chatham, and the shot put on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. at the University of Windsor.
The top six finishers in all events at SWOSSAA advance to the West Region meet in Cambridge on June 2-3, where the top four advance to the OFSAA provincial championship on June 8-10 in Ottawa.
One Ridgetown District High School athlete qualified for SWOSSAA.
Liam Duffy finished second in the senior boy’s triple jump with an 11.06-metre leap at the LKSSAA meet. Duffy will compete in Windsor at noon on Thursday.
Morgyn Woudenberg finished 10th in the senior girl’s triple jump at 8.26 metres, missing out on a SWOSSAA berth by two positions as the top eight in all events at LKSSAA advance.
Ridgetown’s Addisyn Veccia, a Grade 10 student-athlete at Ursuline, will attend SWOSSAA in two events for junior girls.
Veccia finished third in both the high jump (1.34 metres) and discus (22.64) metres and just missed a third as she was ninth in the 200-metres (30.93). Veccia will take their place at SWOSSAA if any of the top eight withdraw.