BROCKTON – Some of the issues raised at the candidates’ meeting at Victoria Jubilee Hall on Sept. 28 were expected, but there were a few surprises.
The candidates for council seemed to be pretty much on the same page, promoting fiscal responsibility at least to some extent, lobbying senior levels of government for funding, and supporting growth.
It was the candidates for the Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board that surprised the audience.
If there was a winning candidate among the nine – six council candidates and three school trustee candidates – it was Lori Di Castri, current chair of the BGCDSB, who is seeking re-election in Huron-Kinloss, Kincardine and Brockton Ward 31. Her eloquence and impassioned support for equity and diversity as a key element of Catholic education, resonated with the audience.
It’s clear, however, that the Take Back Catholic Education movement, which started in response to the board’s Equity Action Plan, will play a role in the coming election.
A written question Ed King intended to ask the Catholic board trustee who opted not to attend the meeting, was as follows: “You publicly participated in the Ottawa convoy protests. What values would you pass on to our students that you learned from being involved in these protests, eg. anti-government, anti-masking, anti-vaccination, or something I may be missing? Thanks.”
The format for the event held by the Rotary Club of Walkerton was simple – after a meet-and-greet in the lobby of VJH, and a brief information session by municipal clerk Fiona Hamilton on how voting will take place in Brockton, moderator Gemma Mendez-Smith introduced the candidates. Each had the opportunity to speak for a maximum of four minutes, after which members of the audience asked questions. Those who had submitted questions ahead of time could read their own questions.
First to speak were the candidates for municipal council, in alphabetical order – Mitch Clark, Tim Elphick, Phil Englishman, Kym Hutcheon, Carl Kuhnke and Greg McLean.
No candidates were present for the Bluewater District School Board (David Rogers and Derrick Long).
There were two for BGCDSB – Jean Headley and Linda Strader.
One of the two candidates for BGCDSB Ward 31 – Lori Di Castri – was present; Allan Kempert was not.
None of the candidates for the French Public School Board or French Separate School Board – Saveria Caruso and Eric Lapointe, and Sylvie C. Barbeau-Chmielewski and Megan Reale, respectively, was present.
Clark opened by saying the question he’s been asked most often is why a 27-year-old would want to run for council. His answer is that growing up in Brockton, he learned “early-on what makes Brockton what it is.” He spoke of the water crisis, and how the community pulled together to overcome it.
He has a master’s degree in computer science and teaches at Ridley College.
He closed by acknowledging that “things are tough now, with inflation and the worker shortage, but we have community.”
Elphick, who was born and raised in the area, entered municipal politics through a byelection in 2020, just as the pandemic was getting going.
The career labour relations professional has since served as vice-chair of the police services board, and was successful in changing the OPP’s billing model for all of Ontario.
He’s a proponent of “steady, measured growth,” and said his goal is to ensure Brockton stays “attractive and competitive” through supporting the daycare centre, maintaining infrastructure and building up cash reserves.
Hutcheon, who has served on two terms of council, is owner and operator of the historic Chepstow Inn. She represents both the rural and urban parts of Brockton. “Businesses are growing,” she said, “and the main street is thriving.”
She takes pride in her role in bringing the natural gas pipeline to the area, which will help many residents, and the East Ridge business park, and said it’s important to keep taxes as low as possible.
She does not support Hanover’s efforts to annex land in the Lake Rosalind area.
Kuhnke isn’t from the area and spent most of his career in the foreign service, but he’s proud to call Walkerton home. He recently retired as CEO of the Walkerton Clean Water Centre. He’s founding chair of Saugeen Hospice.
He said his forte is “strategic planning and forward thinking,” adding, “I’m very good at collaborating with other levels of government.”
Brockton isn’t doing things badly, he said. In fact, they’re doing quite well. And he said he’s looking forward to working on the basics.
McLean recently retired as a school principal. He has a history of community involvement – the Friends of the Walkerton and Chesley Hospitals Facebook group, for example. The group remains active. He continues to meet with MPP Lisa Thompson. He’s also an organizer of the Truth and Reconciliation Day events in Brockton. He’s a supporter of youth, a dedicated volunteer.
“I’m visible, approachable and accessible,” he said, and will strive to find “innovative solutions” for the issues facing Brockton. “This is a fantastic community,” he said.
School trustee candidatesdiscuss issues
Headley, a CWL member and community volunteer who attends mass at Sacred Heart Church, is seeking to “get back to basics” in Catholic education. She said she wants to “just let children be children” and get rid of the issues of “genders and pronouns.” She spoke of “Christian virtues” and said more of that is needed – and less politics. The focus of her campaign is getting back to basics and “eliminating ‘woke’ education.”
Strader, the current trustee and former teacher, spoke of supporting “the whole child, not just academics.” She discussed the many committees on which she has served, and also spoke about the board’s Equity Action Plan and the new strategic plan, both of which she supports.
Di Castri, current board chair, seeks to continue representing Brockton Ward 31. She’s employed in health care and teaches at Conestoga College. A strong advocate for Catholic education, she said, “I’m proud of the work we’re doing in equity, diversity and inclusion,” and spoke of promoting student success and well-being in a “safe and inclusive environment.”
Questions and answers
The first question was from Brandy Paterson, who asked about the school bus issue – there were a number of cancellations last year.
All three school trustee candidates had similar responses – it’s part of the overall worker shortage. Strader suggested that if anyone in the crowd is looking for work, their application would be welcome. Di Castri went a step further, saying anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver could give her their phone number, and she’d pass it along to the school bus consortium. She noted trustees have little say in hiring drivers, but they do in consolidating routes.
In response to a question about recreation, Hutcheon made note of the fact that Brockton had lost out on a grant opportunity for a new arena because projects “need to be shovel-ready.” She said, “We need to start planning now.” Building a new arena in the present location – on flood plain land – won’t work. Hutcheon also stated he wish that a swimming pool be part of a new recreation centre, to keep shoppers from spending money in other communities that have the amenities people want.
Kuhnke said the key to getting a new arena is setting aside money now – “being ready at the right time, talking to the right people, and having the right amount of money ready” is the only way to realistically get a new arena without a large increase in taxes.
McLean spoke of both quality of life and planning ahead. “We are setting aside reserves now, but we can’t afford a new recreation centre without grant money.” A new centre shouldn’t be “just a rink” but a facility to serve the whole community.
Clark noted that there’s “a lot of value to a new complex,” when it comes to bringing people to town. But a new recreation complex costs money - $50 or $60 million, looking at numbers from other communities. Grants are the only way that can be done without increasing taxes. “I’m not willing to do that,” he said.
Elphick said a new recreation centre is not a matter of “if” but “when.” He said he’s not a strong supporter of the chosen location (in East Ridge business park). “It should be visible,” he said. He doesn’t see a new recreation centre for Brockton in the next term of council without federal or provincial grant money. “I’m all for long-term planning,” he said.
Englishman said, “We buy something when we can afford it.” He also spoke of wants versus needs. What council should be doing right now is “planning and studies, and when the time is right – when we can afford it – do it.”
Another couple of questions about Catholic education threatened to derail the meeting. A discussion ensued about flying the PRIDE flag, human rights, critical race theory and the board’s stand on equity. Di Castri said if flying the PRIDE flag makes a child feel safe and confident … fly it! BGCDSB is very inclusive, she noted.
As for “woke” education – no one provided a satisfactory definition, including Headley.
The next question, by Robin Zettel, got discussion back on track. All six council candidates support Victoria Jubilee Hall, with Clark saying it’s part of his family’s heritage. Elphick said he helped increase the municipality’s financial support for VJH. Englishman reminded everyone that VJH wasn’t just for the arts – it was Walkerton’s first council building. Hutcheon thanked the many volunteers who keep VJH going, and pledged council’s funding moving forward. McLean stressed the need to “get more people in the building … on the stage,” especially youth. Kuhnke said, “Heritage is critical, no matter how fast we grow … we need to invest in it.”
A question about expanding the 40 km/h zone in the area of Fischer Dairy Rd. and Cemetery Lane also received support from all six council candidates. Elphick said one of his first actions on council was a motion for a crosswalk.
The housing crisis was a question the council candidates had expected. Clark said the answer was to “cut red tape” and build more houses. “People who want to build, should be able to,” he said. Elphick proposes “looking at zoning bylaws regarding secondary suites,” and working with the county on housing … so “every citizen has a place to live.” Englishman said municipal red tape adds about $100,000 to the cost of every house in Toronto. He said the way to keep housing affordable is for government to “stay out of it.” Hutcheon advocated discussing “what we want to see – apartments, etc. – when looking at new developments. She made note of a municipal grant available for converting an unused upper floor of a business for residential use. Kuhnke said, “We need to work with other levels of government,” and noted the need to include such things as apartment buildings in plans. McLean, too, spoke of partnerships and incentives in ensuring a mix of housing types.
Darren Holm asked about the hospital situation. “We’re in terrible trouble,” he said.
Englishman discussed the need for “legislation to ensure local people have access to positions on the local hospital board,” noting a new board member doesn’t actually live in Brockton. Hutcheon said it’s a provincewide problem. “We have demanded information,” she said, and that includes from the minister of health. “We’re doing what we can … we hope they’re doing what they can.” For Elphick, the answer is having an action plan.
Kuhnke told the crowd he was on the hospital board for a time, but left after less than two years, for reasons he chose not to discuss. It’s a private corporation, meaning municipal councils have few options. “We need to advocate very strongly with the province,” he said, “and presenting a united front with the councils representing the other three sites of SBGHC would help.
McLean said, “This community rallied to save the hospital a decade ago,” and the same thing needs to happen again. While closures have taken place across the province, “Lisa’s (MPP Lisa Thompson’s) riding has a high percentage of them, and she’s not happy.
Clark spoke of incentive with pay and vacation to attract and retain nurses and doctors.
The final question – also not unexpected – involved homelessness. Hutcheon said the old day care centre “is up for sale,” while the jail is owned by the county. The province used to have mental hospitals where people with serious addiction and mental health issues could receive treatment, but that’s not the case anymore. McLean said there are presently 33 homeless people across the county, and added, “social justice is dear to my heart.” He said he wished he had a magic wand to solve the issue. Clark acknowledged there’s no simple solution, but pressuring the county and connecting with the YMCA would help. As for using empty buildings, like the jail, he said, “They have to be livable.” Englishman said, “I care for the people … it’s not just a county problem but our problem.” Kuhnke noted between 38 and 43 per cent of the county budget goes to social services. While the municipality can’t control decisions made regarding helping the homeless, it can influence decisions.
Voting in Brockton
Voting in Brockton may be done via the internet or telephone. Arrangements have been made for those who prefer to vote at a specific location, such as the municipal office (Monday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 18, Wednesday, Oct. 19, Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 – 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 22 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 23 - 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 24 – 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. at the municipal office, Cargill Community Centre and Elmwood Community Centre).
The voting period is Monday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to Monday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Voters will be casting their ballots for five councillors as well as school board trustees. The mayor (Chris Peabody) and deputy mayor (James Lang) have been acclaimed.
For additional information and to check to ensure you’re on the voters’ list, contact the municipal office.