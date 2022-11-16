ELORA — A tower at the side of house built in 1903 may soon be demolished.
At its Tuesday evening meeting, Heritage Centre Wellington will decide whether or not they approve the demolition of the tower.
The home is owned by Jennine Paul and is located on 244 Melville St., in Elora, built in 1903. The property is listed on the local heritage registry.
The intention is to later replace the old tower with a new one, explained Devlin Schellenberger, legislative coordinator with Centre Wellington.
Paul had engineer Jim Rammos, with the help of engineer in training Andrew Watson, of Criterium-Jansen Engineers inspect the home. According to Rammos, the house needs extensive work.
"We recommend that a qualified mason with heritage restoration experience be hired to repair/replace deteriorated mortar and damaged precast stone," Rammos's report stated.
Rammos noted that there is a cracked and broken lintel above a window on the tower that needs fixing by an appropriately qualified mason. On top of that, the blocks at the top of the tower are aged and worn down.
There are also concept drawings, by Elevate Home Design, of what the property could look like, including a rebuilt tower.