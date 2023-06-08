Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) moved into its new office space last Tuesday – and other than the usual growing pains that come from moving into a new place, it’s business as usual as the organization looks to tackle its next set of challenges, executive director Derek Montour said.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “We are literally just unpacking. Maintenance and IT did a great job getting the furniture and the boxes into the building and we are just unpacking and getting settled in. Like anything, there’s always little crinkles in the mix, but those departments did a great job helping us get up and running.”
The organization’s director of internal operations agreed.
“We are thrilled about the upcoming relocation, as it presents an exciting opportunity for us to serve our community,” said Wendy Phillips. “This move aligns with our dedication to community well-being and allows us to reach more individuals, providing them with the support and resources they need to thrive. Throughout our relocation, our commitment to the community remains steadfast.”
The new space on the third floor of the Kahnawake Office Complex will house most of the organization’s internal and office staff, while Family and Addictions Services will be remaining at the facility at the Kahnawake Service Complex, Montour said.
“Some outpatient services will remain there, too. We’d like to expand and enhance the service delivery areas, and that’s our next priority in terms of capital projects,” Montour said, adding it’s far too early to estimate project costs.
“There’s a lot to figure out, still,” he said. “We have to get estimates and settle on design issues. For instance, do we want to have more cubicles, which offers more privacy for our staff, or more of an open concept. There’s a lot still for us to determine.”
After that, Montour has his eye on a number of new projects, including a respite-care home, acquisition of land for construction of a badly-needed new elders’ lodge, renovation of the assisted-living services area and renovation of the Hilltop facility, which is slated to be used for youth-related activities.
“So, we obviously have a lot to get done,” he said. “Now, once we are unpacked, we will be able to get moving on those issues. The respite care home is a critical issue in our community.”