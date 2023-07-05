Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park has officially kicked off summer operations and is inviting anyone looking for a cultural and educational experience to make their way out.
A small event was hosted at the facility on June 26 to promote Blackfoot Crossing’s summer operations, as well as for attendees to learn more about the site.
Shilo Clark, who spoke on behalf of Blackfoot Crossing Museum Communications, said it was an excellent opportunity to get the word out that the park is open all summer.
“It is really nice to actually have all of this happening right now, especially because it is right on the eve of our Siksika Faire. Come July 1, we kick off our Siksika Faire which is a weeklong pow wow,” he said. “It is really great because we are going to have folks from across the province, and across the globe potentially coming to visit us this week.”
Clark explained during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the museum was not able to open its doors to the public, and felt like a desolate place to write and answer emails.
Now, the team is excited to welcome people back and once again begin to host events both at and around the facility.
“There’s life, there’s energy. The spirits are alive again. With all of these folks coming through and just appreciating us and being here. It’s really nice to be busy again,” said Clark. “The importance of coming here and learning the culture and the historical importance of it is paramount when it comes to talking about truth and reconciliation, and also just getting to know your fellow human a little bit better.”
Clark hopes that with the museum and Blackfoot Crossing site open once again, people will come out to learn, to understand, and clear many of the misconceptions some Canadians have about Indigenous people.
“Those come from not really spending time with the community and getting to know the people. Blackfoot Crossing gives folks an opportunity to learn the truth right from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. It gives them the opportunity to hear the stories of our people, of our community. And to learn about that history that’s not written about in the history books,” said Clark. “When they learn that truth, they can come to a place of understanding and then from that understanding, they can branch off to having compassion. Once they have that compassion, we can start walking that path of reconciliation.”
Clark added for those who are curious to learn what is available at the museum and the park for the summer, and to get more information about the facility, Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park’s website and Facebook page are excellent resources to learn and to start planning a trip out.