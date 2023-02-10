Nakusp Village councillors barely got time to warm up their council seats before the meeting ended on January 23. From opening gavel to closing, the session only lasted about 20 minutes.
Public engagement sessions
Council agreed to host two public engagement sessions this year in efforts to enhance village communications. The first will be held in March and will be a public review of the zoning bylaw. The second, in April, will be a café style event covering several topics and the general vision for the community. Patricia Dehnel will attend to discuss the active transportation plan she is developing for the Nakusp and Area Bike Society.
Code of Conduct
You can expect your Village councillors to be on their best behaviour now they’ve signed the Council Code of Conduct. The code sets the principles that local politicians have to adhere to when conducting public business – to carry out their duties with integrity, to recognize they are accountable for their decisions, be respectful, and show leadership and collaborative skills.
“It should be pointed out that the policy goes even further than the guiding principles required by the Province, and spells out specific areas for a clear understanding of what is expected of a municipal elected official,” notes a report from staff.
Councillors were already working under the Code’s guidelines, and council didn’t feel the need to amend or review the existing document. They passed a motion to continue to adhere to it, and were to sign a document to that effect after the meeting.
NACFOR appointment
Council voted to appoint Jennifer Erlendson to the board of the Nakusp and Area Community Forest. She will fill an empty seat on the board as a result of Aidan McLaren-Caux resigning effective January 17. NACFOR had recently asked the Village to increase the number of directors to nine, but has withdrawn the request. The board remains with seven seats.
WildSafeBC survey results received
A survey about community bear interaction was circulated last year, and 41 people from Nakusp responded. The results of the survey were received by council at this meeting. In 2022, there were fewer reports of conflicts with wildlife than average in Nakusp, but higher than average reports elsewhere in the region. The majority of respondents said they like having bears in the area, but over half of these expressed concern about safety/conflicts. Most felt strongly that bears are important for keeping the natural ecosystem in balance, for future generations to enjoy, and for their cultural value. They also strongly support Nakusp getting Bear Smart status. Fruit trees continue to be the most common attractant. “The use of electric fencing for fruit tree management could be further enhanced and promoted in Nakusp, and working with local hardware stores to stock these supplies may help reduce the barriers felt by some,” the report’s summary states.
• Fire Chief Terry Warren submitted his 2022 report. The department responded to 133 incidents and participated in many training sessions, meetings, and Fire Prevention Week events at the elementary school.