Presenting a cheque as big as her heart, Lori Bier handed over a $500 donation to the Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre this week.
“My goal when I opened up was to support the OSPCA and do the best I can,” said Bier, owner of the Georgian View’s Charms‘n Boutique located in the Georgian Views mini-mall at 231 King Street in Midland.
“We’re animal lovers here. I have a great, fun time doing it.”
Bier raised the funds through a percentage of consignment sales on the mint clothing and accessory items in her store.
“Also this summer, people donated mint condition stuffed animals and 100 per cent of those sales went to the OSPCA as well,” Bier added.
To accept the cheque was Robin Elliott, community development coordinator for the Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre.
“Donations are how we keep the doors open and how we keep helping animals in need,” said Elliott. “Every single animal that comes through our doors is important, and these funds make sure we’re able to help them when they need us.”
According to Elliott, dogs and cats which are cared for over a two-week span receive medical checkups, a spay or neuter, food and care.
“It’s really important for us to recognize the people who do good work on our behalf in the community,” Elliott added with thanks toward Bier.
Upcoming for the branch is the Sweat For Pets fundraiser this Sunday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre at 16160 Hwy 12 E. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.
In attendance will be the OPP K-9 squad, Marlon Gibbons for entertainment, yoga stretches courtesy of Soul Set Yoga Studio, raffle prizes, and food supplied by Tim Hortons and Papa's Pizza Mama's Chicken.
“It’s going to be a really fun day so we’d love it if you could all come on out,” encouraged Elliott.
For further information, visit the Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre website for Sweat For Pets.