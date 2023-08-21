Esterhazy Town Council passed two motions at their meeting on Wednesday to defer paving that was planned for 4th Avenue between Sumner Street and Main Street another motion to also defer cameraing the lines in that area.
Instead the $200,000 set aside for paving that area will be allocated to patching other rough areas around town, and part of it may be used for some repairs on the airport runway as well.
The decision to defer paving on 4th Avenue was made after the town asked the engineers overseeing the water treatment plant project to look at the infrastructure underground in that area before paving it. The infrastructure under 4th Avenue ties into the infrastructure under Sumner Street, which will tie into to the water treatment plant.
When Allied Engineering looked at the infrastructure under 4th Avenue, they advised the town that they should be upgrading the infrastructure under 4th Avenue before spending money on paving it. It was also advised that the town camera not just one block, but four blocks all the way to the lift station.
The town made the decision to defer paving in that area and patch some other much needed areas in town first so that they can look into upgrading the infrastructure under 4th Avenue before paving it.
Rec Director Garth Forster reported to council that the new compressor for the arena has been installed, so that the arena will be ready for startup on August 25th. Forster says that will give the town time to have the arena ready for an AA U15 pre-season hockey tournament that they are hosting September 22-24.
He also pointed out to council that staff have given the lobby a facelift, with painting being done from floor to ceiling, and a cabinet being moved out of the lobby to open it up more. “It’s looking nice in there,” he said.
Forster also reported that the pool will be closing for the season after its last day on August 25. “We had six lifeguards on staff this season and they did a bang-up job,” he said. “They were excited to be there and they worked hard when they were there.” Forster says he has already talked to the six lifeguards this year about coming back next year, and has started training and recruitment efforts for additional staff so that the pool will have more lifeguards next year.
He also reported that the Beat the Heat program was a success this summer, with 75 spots filled over the course of the six-week program. “A lot were repeats, kids who were enrolled for more than one week at a time, but 75 spots is pretty good,” he said.
Jon Zapski with Allied Engineering gave a brief report on the progress of the town’s water treatment plant upgrade. He told council that the contractors on site are currently working on the under-slab piping as part of Contract #3. “Things are looking like they are moving on a positive trajectory and we are hoping to keep it that way for the duration of the project, and the schedule seems to be adhered to so far,” he told council.
He also asked council if they would like a tour of the plant to see its progress. Council decided that they would like to tour the plant and will be doing so this week.
Town consultant Ron McCullough presented a quote to council in the amount of $12,474 from Triple G Enterprises in order to repair a crumbling area of the parking lot near the curling rink. The area needs to be excavated, with geotech and proper material being brought in. Council passed a motion to go ahead with the project.
The town received a project information sheet from the Ministry of Highways. One of the projects taking place this fall is improving the intersection of Highway 22 and Kennedy Drive by the Chicken Chef restaurant. The Department of Highways is planning to widen the intersection and apply asphalt concrete surfacing at that intersection. The work is expected to start on September 5 and be complete by September 29. The speed on Highway 22 will be reduced to 60 km/h through the work zone.
Rec Director Garth Forster reported to council that he had been approached by the Bohemka Gymnastics Club about using more space in the SN Boreen Centre. He said the club is growing, with more and more kids joining, and was wondering about using additional space in the hall as well as more storage space.
Council discussed how happy they are to have such an active club using the hall, and decided to find ways to accommodate them. Currently the club is active at the hall three days a week for 10 months of the year.
Council received a letter of concern from a resident regarding sitting water eroding his driveway. The resident pointed out that when a swale was put in near his property years ago, the swale was not deep enough, leading to water seepage under his driveway and erosion.
Council decided to look at some quotes for fixing the water problem in that area.
CAO Tammy MacDonald told council she sat down with the president of the Esterhazy Golden Jets seniors group after the Golden Jets asked for a letter of support from the town to apply for a New Horizons for Seniors grant for improvements to the Golden Jets Centre.
MacDonald said they also discussed how moving forward, the town should be working together with the Golden Jets to help the group with any projects or events that they have. She said the group hosts a number of activities over the year to enhance the quality of life for seniors in the community.
Councillor Tenile Flick asked council why some of the storm drains in town have been painted red. She said the red looks horrible and is not esthetically pleasing, and pointed out that councillor Randy Bot, who was not at the meeting on Wednesday, was of the same opinion. A number of the councillors around the table agreed that red was not a nice color to paint a storm drain while others said it didn’t bother them.
It was decided to repaint the storm drains a different color than red.
Council passed a motion to proceed with the removal of some dead trees around town in the amount of $11,750. The work will be done by Whispering Jake’s.