TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – The Kenhte:ke Wolves will enter three clubs into the 2023 Rez Hoops Tournament in Six Nations this weekend, the first such event to be held since prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We've never taken a team, so this will be our first time attending Rez Hoops,” said Susan Barberstock, who along with Jamie McCourt and Sara MacNeil comprise the Wolves coaches.
Two of the three clubs will feature almost exclusively Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte athletes, Barberstock said.
“Our girls team, we have only one person who's not an MBQ member and then our boys team, we have one person who's from Six Nations and the rest are all MBQ members.”
The women’s team features a mix of MBQ members and their friends, Barberstock said.
“This will be their first tournament in a while,” she added.
While lacrosse has long been the top sport played among Indigenous athletes in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Barberstock noted that the sporting landscape is slowly changing on the Reserve.
“Our (basketball) teams will (head) to the Ontario Native Basketball Invitational at the end of the month in Sudbury,” she said, adding that the number of students playing high school basketball is also on the rise. “(We’re) just trying to give them more opportunities.”
Barberstock, whose been involved in teaching and coaching basketball on the Reserve for the last 18 years, noted that she recently went to watch her nephew, who plays basketball for Eastside Secondary School in Belleville, and she was surprised to see some familiar faces in the lineup.
“I think there are four kids from the territory who are on the junior team, which is amazing, she said.
Part of the challenge on the Reserve is that while there are excellent basketball facilities available in the summer, but that’s not the case in the winter.
“We really only have the gym at Quinte Mohawk School that we can access once in a while, so we can't do things consistently with the kids, which is something we should be doing with them if we want to be competitive when we're going to these tournaments. They have the skill and they have the athleticism,” she said, adding they did manage to practice once last week ahead of this weekend’s tournament.
Barberstock spoke gratefully of the support the clubs routinely receive from the community.
“When we ask the community, they step up,” she said, adding that local business owners have helped cover the costs of things like uniforms and registration fees in the past and again for this weekend’s trip.
Later this year, Barberstock will attend her third North American Indigenous Games, respresenting Ontario. After nearly two decades of involvement, her focus remains unchanged from what it was on Day 1.
“We're trying to create opportunities for kids,” she said. “I want to see kids experience different things. I can't remember how many years ago now it was, but I've taken kids to Hawaii for world youth basketball. We got bronze. I've taken kids to Phoenix to the North American Basketball Invitational. The kids loved it and we made sure that they had a good experience. We took them to the Grand Canyon and different things like that. It's helping kids see what's out there.”
Action at the event kicks off Friday evening at the Da:joh Youth and Elders Centre in Ohsweken. The high school boys open against the Rising Stars. The high school girls open Saturday morning against Team Flight, while the Ladies will face Six Nations in a two-game exhibition, the first of which is 2 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be a little more than bragging rights on the line this weekend, as well, Barberstock noted.
“This weekend will be somewhat of an identifier because some of the coaches will be there for Team Ontario, so it's an opportunity to showcase their skill level and give the coaches for Team Ontario a an opportunity to see what's out there,” she said.
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.