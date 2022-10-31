A Framework for Diabetes in Canada has been tabled in the House of Commons to address the complex condition and rising prevalence of diabetes in Canada.
The bill was tabled by Jean-Yven Duclos, Federal Minister for Health.
Diabetes has been termed as one of the most burdensome conditions on Canada’s health infrastructure. Diabetes Canada, an advocacy group estimates it impacts more than 11.7 million Canadians and costs the health-care system almost $50 million to treat every day.
In a statement, Diabetes Canada said it was pleased with the measures outlined in the much-anticipated Framework document and urged the federal government, and its provincial and territorial partners, to identify and dedicate the necessary investments in their 2023 Budgets and successive years to implement the Framework.
These investments, it said, should include improved access to treatments, risk reduction strategies, and enhanced research all with one ultimate objective—to improve health outcomes for people with diabetes.
The Framework was developed in consultation with people impacted by diabetes, health groups, and all levels of government, and has the potential to prevent millions of diabetes diagnoses as well as ensure that all those living with diabetes have improved and equitable access to vital care.
Alia Saleemi, a Milton resident of Indian origin said she hoped if the framework was passed, would strengthen Canada’s healthcare system to cope with diabetes even more than it is currently.
People of South Asian descent — Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis — are among the Canadians most affected by diabetes.
If materialized, the framework is expected to lower the financial strain on the healthcare system put on it by fighting diabetes.