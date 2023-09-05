In response to Environment Canada's persistent Heat Warning, Halton Region Public Health issued a heat warning effective from September 5, 23, for Halton Region. This advisory is a precautionary measure due to the prolonged hot and humid weather conditions forecasted to impact the area.
An extended heat warning is enacted when daytime temperatures are anticipated to soar to a minimum of 31 degrees Celsius, with overnight temperatures remaining above 20 degrees Celsius for three or more consecutive days. Additionally, this warning is triggered when the humidex is projected to reach 40 or higher for three or more consecutive days. Exposure to such extreme heat conditions can pose serious health risks to residents, necessitating heightened awareness and preparedness.
The primary objective of this warning is to disseminate crucial information to the general public and community organizations. It promotes safety and well-being during the heatwave and recommends taking necessary precautions when temperatures are elevated.
Emergency Response Measures
Heat stroke, a potentially life-threatening condition, is of utmost concern during such conditions. Individuals are urged to dial 911 immediately if they are caring for someone who exhibits signs of a high body temperature and is either unconscious, disoriented or has ceased sweating. While awaiting medical assistance, efforts should be made to cool the affected person.
Preventive Measures
1. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
2. Seek shelter in shaded areas when outside.
3. Spend time in air-conditioned environments like shopping malls and community centers.
4. Ensure proper hydration by consuming ample fluids.
5. Make an effort to call or visit friends and neighbours who may be at risk during the heatwave.
6. Never leave individuals or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.
Residents are encouraged to tune in to local radio and television stations for up-to-date weather and heat-related information. Environment Canada's Weather Conditions and Forecast webpage also provides valuable updates.
The Regional Municipality of Halton is home to over 637,000 residents. Committed to meeting the diverse needs of its residents, Halton Region delivers a range of cost-effective, high-quality programs and services. These services include water and wastewater management, regional road planning, paramedic services, waste management, public health initiatives, social assistance, services for children and seniors, housing services, heritage programs, emergency management, and economic development.