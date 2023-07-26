ANTIGONISH – Tanner Welsh of Phillips Harbour, Guysborough County, pleaded guilty to two charges of mischief, one charge of breach of recognizance and one charge of assault in Antigonish Provincial Court on July 19.
The charges stem from incidents in Antigonish and Phillips Harbour on Sept. 4 and 5, 2022.
The mischief charges relate to damaging a business in Antigonish and causing damage to a vehicle and cottage in Phillips Harbour.
The assault charge stemmed from the same incident as the mischief charge in Phillips Harbour.
The breach of recognizance was in relation to a recognizance order issued by the Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Port Hawkesbury on Oct. 1, 2021; conditions of which were breached on Sept. 4, 2022, in Phillips Harbour.
Welsh is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court for sentencing on Wednesday, Sept. 6.