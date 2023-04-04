Quispamsis town councillors have raised concerns the Fundy Regional Service Commission’s increased mandate could result in a brain-drain on the town’s staff and mayor.
Fundy Regional Service Commission CEO Phil Ouellette presented the organization's 2023 work plan to Quispamsis town council on Tuesday night, which includes 46 different programs addressing numerous community areas as a result of the province's local governance reform.
Since 2013, the service commission has covered solid waste for the region, along with planning services. But the commission now also has a mandate to provide economic development and tourism promotion, community development, regional transportation, public safety and cost-sharing for regional facilities.
While tourism promotion and economic development is the domain of Envision Saint John: The Regional Growth Agency, the other mandates will be addressed via committees, which elected officials are expected to join.
The Fundy Regional Service Commission comprises elected officials from Saint John, Quispamsis, Rothesay, Hampton, Grand Bay-Westfield, Fundy-St. Martins and the Fundy Rural Area.
Quispamsis’s mayor, Libby O’Hara, is chair of the service commission.
She said there’s “some concern” over the amount of work on the horizon, as “we haven’t travelled this road yet.”
The increased volume of work has already begun with forming the various committees, she added.
The expanded mandate will be “taking a lot of time from our group” to achieve, Coun. Kirk Miller said
Longtime councillor Emil Olsen added he doesn’t know how the town’s mayor will do everything while still being the mayor of Quispamsis.
“We’re willing to listen,” he said, “we will be watching closely to see how things go.”
O’Hara says when the mayors were elected in 2021, they weren’t aware of the changes coming to the service commission’s mandate.
“We have a population of 19,000,” she said, “our priority is to serve the residents in our community.”
Miller said he was worried the town’s mayor and staff might be occupied with the service commission for months, calling them “key contributors” to Quispamsis.
“To me, we’re adding another layer of government,” he said, “adding more work for the mayor, staff, and us.”
Ouellette said there won't be a duplication of efforts on existing projects at the municipal levels, though, adding "what opportunities are there for the region to come together on that mandate?"
Miller said he'd like to see the service commission's meetings be posted virtually, the way many communities began doing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order for more people to attend the open session of the meeting, and for meeting minutes to be circulated.
Currently, the open session meetings of the service commission are held at an office building at the Crane Mountain landfill site. The commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month.
Brenda MacCallum, public relations and program development officer for the service commission, said meeting agendas are posted on the website three days before the meeting, and minutes from the meetings are also posted on our website.
“There is no immediate plan to move to streaming the meetings, but it may be considered in the future,” MacCallum said.
With files from Emma McPhee