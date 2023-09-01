There’s a story elder Sonny Diabo likes to share from a past powwow he had attended as head elder years back.
He remembers a little boy coming to join him as he was dancing, and he started to dance beside him. Shortly after the dance, he lost sight of the young boy, he said, and he never saw him again.
“It might have been a spirit that might have been dancing beside me to guide me,” Diabo said, as he told the story during the opening invocation at the Kanehsatake Annual Pow Wow, held August 26-27 at the Kanehsatake Pow Wow Grounds.
“Whenever you're dancing and you notice a little boy or little girl dancing beside you, don’t ignore them. Dance with them,” he said, suggesting it might have been a message from an ancestor.
For Diabo, powwows are centred around healing – “to heal mind, body, and soul.”
Dancers made their entrance – with the majority dressed head to toe in regalia – accompanied by a song from drum group Chippewa Travellers.
“It’s all like forms of prayer, too, when you’re singing and you’re out there dancing, and you’re telling your story,” said arena director Matthew Lavallee, who also took up the role of emceeing the event in a last-minute change of plans.
“It’s all about good feeling and positivity,” he said, adding that he’s been involved in powwow society since he was born.
The grounds were lined with just over 30 tents of artists and vendors. While some had been setting up their booth for years, others were fairly new to the scene.
“It's just a really nice experience. You meet people from different communities. Get your products out there,” said Julia Lazore, founder of loungewear line Unceded Lands.
When the municipality of Oka put up signs across the territory that read “no camping” and “no fires,” a group of Kanehsata’kehró:non replaced them with the words “Mohawk territory, unceded land,” she explained. Those were eventually taken down by Oka, and that’s what motivated Lazore to launch her business.
“It’s to inspire and uplift the land defenders because without them, the years and years and centuries of colonialism that we experienced – we wouldn't have anything left. We probably wouldn't be here without them. So it’s just a way to honour them,” she said.
“They can tear down our signs, but they can not tear down our spirit,” she added.
Lazore was sharing a booth with Stacy Pepin, who had laid out her colourful beadwork on the table.
As students – Lazore learning Kanien’kéha and Pepin pursuing a law degree – they found it worthwhile to split the cost of a booth.
“You take a risk every year,” she said, adding that some years, products sell faster than other years.
She took up beading a couple of years ago, drawn to the creative aspect of the craft. “I saw everybody doing beadwork and stuff like that, but I wanted to try it, and I really like it.”
Each of her pieces are one of a kind since she prefers to create unique pieces, with the exception of a pair of matching earrings she made for her sister and herself.
“The downside of being an Indigenous beader, of course, is people don’t see how much time and work goes into it,” she said, adding that the cost of materials adds up quickly.
Also at the powwow for a second time as a vendor was Naomi Denis, owner of Two Bows Gift Shop. The company was named after her son Dewadoda:ge, which translates to Two Bows.
Silver arm cuffs and earrings, wooden or beaded animal-shaped decor, Navajo pottery, and handcrafted jewellery covered Denis’ table.
“I’m just trying to provide something and have a service that we don’t have here,” adding that at the time she opened her store two years ago, there were no gift shops in Kanesatake. She’s building her inventory with items from artists and creators in and outside the community.
She’s currently operating out of the Bud Shack, which she co-owns, but is working on having her own building and launching her website soon.
The powwow wrapped up on a sunny afternoon, and Diabo had one wish for all the attendees: to learn and accept their gifts. Diabo himself learned this through powwow dancing.
“Always remember that one day you’re going to remember what your gifts are, you’re going to open up your hand and you’re going to see what your duties and responsibilities are,” he said.