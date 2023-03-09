People living in Kaslo and North Kootenay Lake will be paying a bit more for their services from the Regional District this year – but how much more depends on a lot of factors.
Residents got their first chance to see how the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s 2023 budget will affect them at a public workshop in Kaslo late last month.
“Given what the needs are, and how much is not necessarily discretionary on our part – when you talk about fire, when you talk about mosquito contracts – I do think it is fair from the ‘you-live-here-and-you-want-a-certain-level-of-service’ [viewpoint],” said Area D Director Aimee Watson. “Living in a rural area where you have less density is increasingly more expensive to deliver any servicing.
“… So for what we have, yes I think it’s fair. We don’t ever increase taxes just because we want more money.”
The 2023 budget calls for an 8.66% rise in the amount of money needed from Area D, and a 9.35% increase from the Village of Kaslo. However, another 2% will likely be added to that. RDCK Chief Financial Officer Yev Malloff also noted that the decision to hire eight new people at the last RDCK budget meeting will also force another 2% addition to the tax bill (see ‘RDCK board finds it hard to say no to hires, despite budget pressures,’ Valley Voice, February 23, 2023). That brings both numbers for both Area D and the Village of Kaslo up into the double-digit realm.
Inflation driving costs
The drivers behind the budget increase have already been explained by RDCK officials, and Malloff reiterated the causes at the February 22 meeting. He noted that a built-in staff salary increase of 4.4%, inflation, fuel prices and pandemic-related supply chain issues, higher per-diems for travel, more conferences being attended by staff and directors, as well as rising interest rates were the biggest factors driving the need for more money.
Residents will also see increases to transit services (7%) and waste and recycling services (a 10% increase in tipping fees and a 9% tax increase to pay for the service).
As for the new hires, Malloff noted they were made to ease staff shortages and workload, and some positions would be financed by hikes to fees, and not taxes.
“When we presented the board reports for this, we benchmarked against other RDs and municipalities,” said Malloff. “For the most part, the Regional District has less staff per user than other Regional Districts. That supports the notion that our current staff are stretched.”
Different tax bills
But an 8.66%-plus increase in the tax requisition (the money the RDCK is asking for) in Area D does not mean an automatic 8.66% increase on your tax bill.
Instead, your tax bill is based on two factors – your assessment, and the tax rate you are being charged at. Because assessments went up so much this year in Area D (16.54%) and the Village of Kaslo (19.93%), the tax rate per $1,000 actually went down a little bit. That means if your property assessment didn’t go up at all this year, your tax bill would actually fall. If your assessment increase is higher or lower than the average of your neighbours’, you’ll pay a little more or less, accordingly.
Another significant factor impacting the tax bill for some Area D residents is mosquito control. In the northern portion of Area D, the cost of spreading larvicide to control the mosquito population accounts for about 40% of the property tax bill.
Watson noted the program costs $110,000 annually, but local taxpayers only cover about $70,000, with the rest picked up by community grants she can assign for the purpose.
The Village of Kaslo’s representative on the RDCK board, Mayor Suzan Hewat, said she thought the increase was reasonable as well.
“We’re delivering service at the level people are requesting,” she said. “A lot of it is out of our hands. But the ones we directly have impact on, the sub-regional services, is based on the level people are requesting.”
The RDCK will finalize its budget in March, and its requisition will be included in the Village of Kaslo’s municipal tax bill, which will go out in May.