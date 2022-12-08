Renfrew -- For the five new councillors who make up the seven-member town council, last week's first official meeting likely brought back memories of their annual back-to-school recap of school lessons they sat through every September from years past.
CAO Robert Tremblay and Clerk Veronica Charbonneau spent just over an hour of the meeting providing a very broad overview of the Ontario Municipal Act. The Act is similar to any mechanic's first repair manual; the Act must be adhered to and used in every aspect of municipal governance.
“What some sections of the Act do is lay out what I would call the bread and butter of what your role is here,” Mr. Tremblay said. “It is to represent and consider the well-being and interest of the public. That is your important role here.”
The new members -- Kyle Cybulski, Andrew Dick, Jason Legris and John McDonald -- are all first-time elected members. Only Clint McWhirter had previous experience as a councillor having served three terms up until 2014.
Along with former councillor and new mayor, Tom Sydney and incumbent Reeve Peter Emon, they were informed there were a series of orientation workshops that are designed to slowly integrate the new members on all aspects of municipal governance.
Mr. Tremblay stressed it is vital for new councillors to fully understand their legislated role and the responsibilities involved.
“I think one of the most important things to learn exactly what your role is and the role of staff to understand it is not their role to govern,” he said. “As well, it is just as important for you the elected to understand the role of staff and that we have a job to do.”
Mayor Sidney closed the first orientation session by telling the new council not to be overwhelmed with the amount of material that will be introduced to them over the next little while.
“The majority of council is new and I am looking up at the five new members and the look on their faces is saying 'oh no...what did we just sign up for?” Mayor Sidney joked with the rest of council. “I thought we were just going to change a couple of roads or something.
“CAO Tremblay is going to break it down for us over the upcoming alternate Tuesdays. I am actually looking forward to it as I never received that training when I first started. We are fortunate to have such a detailed breakdown and it will really help you understand what you need to do and how to do it.”
Mr. Tremblay has focussed on portions of the Municipal Act and various topics related to it such as the code of conduct, declaration of conflict of motion and the budgeting process. He said in his opinion, preparation of the annual budget is the most important legislative task because every council has the responsibility of safeguarding any oversight of taxpayer's dollars.