Nunavummiut crossing the road near the boarding home and clinic in Iqaluit will soon be able to do so more safely.
City council approved a new crosswalk at Queen Elizabeth Way and Niaqungusiariaq (Apex Road), at its meeting Tuesday night. The crosswalk will be equipped with a flashing light system that requires cars to stop when pedestrians push a button, said engineering and capital planning director Sumon Ghosh.
Councillors unanimously approved a $212,736 contract for Tower Arctic Ltd. to install the crosswalk, but it didn’t come without a discussion about the costs involved.
Ghosh said once the crosswalk is built, the city will need to award another contract for annual electrical maintenance.
“Ongoing [operation and maintenance] costs for the crosswalk just kind of took me by surprise,” Coun. Kyle Sheppard said, asking how much more money the city will have to spend to keep the crosswalk up and running.
Ghosh said he’s unsure how much that contract might cost, but that the city is speaking with potential contractors about the maintenance.
Earlier in the meeting, Sheppard had raised concerns that some contracts for various projects are coming in above the amounts in the capital plan budget.
The crosswalk contract, without annual maintenance, is $49,000 over budget, including a $30,000 contingency amount that was set aside for cost overruns.
“I’d like to be more comfortable knowing what the all-in price is going to be,” Sheppard said. “I don’t want to keep approving this piecemeal when we don’t know what the final cost is going to be.”
Councillor Romeyn Stevenson agreed with Sheppard, saying he thought the city would have the capacity to maintain the electrical part of the crosswalk without contracting the work.
The crossing area has been problematic for a long time and it will only worsen with extra traffic from the new boarding home, he said.
“It’s obviously a great urgency for safety. It’s been a dangerous spot for pedestrians for years,” Stevenson said. “I think this is an absolute necessity.”
Ghosh said the work should start in the summer and hopefully be complete by Oct. 15.